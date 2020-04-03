Singh does 35 minute workout on Facebook Live

Vijay Singh is a 34-time winner on the PGA TOUR, won the 2008 FedExCup and has four wins on PGA TOUR Champions, and he might be the next great fitness influencer on social media.

The 57-year-old has raised eyebrows with his home workouts that include sledgehammering tires , and Friday morning he walked fans through his fitness routine on Facebook Live . Questions poured in and they included his cheat meal (fries), how long he works out before a round (45 minutes) and his new diet (no sugar at all).

Led by his trainer Jeff Fronk, the three circuits covered: strength training and core stabilization; hamstring, glutes, back and rotational movements; and stretching and flexibility.

“I think it's about being explosive more than anything else,” Singh said during his workout. “If you go too heavy, you're going to get hurt, you're going to lose your form. If you feel like you're not getting enough, then do more reps.”

Singh won three times on PGA TOUR Champions in 2018, including his first major at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and a win at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

“I feel pretty good right now, I don't feel my age,” Singh said. “But competing on the regular Tour is getting harder and harder, so I'm going to focus on the Champions Tour this year, next year, and my goal is to win a lot of tournaments.”

Fitness influencer might be an exaggeration for Singh, but the World Golf Hall of Famer has certainly influenced Lanto Griffin, a fellow resident of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. After Griffin won last April on the Korn Ferry Tour, he credited a putting tip he received from the legend at TPC Sawgrass.

“I was putting on the back green and Vijay yells out to me from 20 yards away and said ‘get your right elbow in tighter and bend over more,’” Griffin said after his win at the 2019 Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship. “Of course I said ‘yes sir,’ and he came over and helped me for a couple of minutes…He told me after that to go win this week, so big shout out to him.

“When a legend like that tells you something, you have to pay attention.”

Later that year, Griffin finished in The 25 and earned his card before winning the Houston Open in his fifth start of the PGA TOUR 2019-20 Season. And one year after that putting tip, Singh continues to mentor Griffin, as the two work out together frequently.

“Working out with Vijay has been awesome,” Griffin said Friday morning during the Facebook Live. “You get a guy that's won 34 times, a hall of famer – you learn a lot from a guy like that.”