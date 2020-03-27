Longtime official delivers southern hospitality in the face of tragedy

BILOXI, Mississippi – The essence of golf can be found in every bowl of jambalaya on the sixth tee at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

During the tournament’s pro-ams, there they are on the back of the tee box: Mickey Bradley & Associates. They’re not a law firm, but the name and logo are proudly worn on their aprons as they cook soul food for players, caddies, volunteers, staff. On the sixth tee at Fallen Oak, everyone is a friend.

The southern hospitality is on hold this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This setback is not the only one the southern Mississippi community has had to endure; in fact, a setback is the reason why this tradition was born.

Fifteen years ago, Bradley’s hometown of Biloxi was devastated by Hurricane Katrina – “Twenty-six square blocks of Biloxi was missing by the next morning,” he said. So, he got to thinking: How can I help restore my city to what it was before?

Golf was the first thing to come to mind.

Bradley spent nearly 25 years working as a PGA TOUR rules official, retiring at the end of the 2013 season. When Katrina hit, he was well into his tenure and knew there had to be some way he could help.

The lightbulb went off when Jerry Kelly approached him at the 84 Lumber Classic that year. A pro-am was the answer.

“Biloxi was a fun stop on the Nike Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour). The people were always so welcoming,” Kelly said. “I heard from Mickey that the destruction down there was just unbelievable. We just decided to do something about it.”

Kelly was one of 18 professionals that volunteered their time, and so the pro-am and Mickey Bradley & Associates were born. The first pro-am raised enough money to build nine homes for Habitat for Humanity, an organization that was instrumental in re-building Biloxi in the aftermath of Katrina. Habitat has been the benefiting charity of the pro-am since the inaugural Rapiscan Systems Classic in 2010.

“Bradley was the catalyst, he did a pro-am with Jerry Kelly and it morphed into what we have today,” said Stephen Schoettmer, tournament director of the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

In addition to raising money for Habitat, another cornerstone of the pro-am tradition is the food – pulled pork, ribs, fried seafood, raw oysters and, of course, jambalaya. For the last decade, Mickey Bradley & Associates have made No. 6 the signature hole at Fallen Oak, at least during the pro-am.

“The overwhelming response (from pro-am players) was Mickey Bradley and his crew on the sixth hole cooking oysters and catfish and shrimp was their most memorable experience. That’s pretty cool,” Schoettmer said.

You can’t have soul food without kinship, and there is plenty of both on the sixth tee. Bradley is an honorary mayor of sorts in Biloxi, and many players who come to town for the Rapiscan Systems Classic have known him for years, if not decades.