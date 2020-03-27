-
Longtime official delivers southern hospitality in the face of tragedy
March 27, 2020
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- March 27, 2020
- Mickey Bradley (middle) and his "Associates" serving up food during the Rapiscan Systems Classic pro-am. (PGA TOUR Champions)
BILOXI, Mississippi – The essence of golf can be found in every bowl of jambalaya on the sixth tee at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.
During the tournament’s pro-ams, there they are on the back of the tee box: Mickey Bradley & Associates. They’re not a law firm, but the name and logo are proudly worn on their aprons as they cook soul food for players, caddies, volunteers, staff. On the sixth tee at Fallen Oak, everyone is a friend.
The southern hospitality is on hold this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This setback is not the only one the southern Mississippi community has had to endure; in fact, a setback is the reason why this tradition was born.
Fifteen years ago, Bradley’s hometown of Biloxi was devastated by Hurricane Katrina – “Twenty-six square blocks of Biloxi was missing by the next morning,” he said. So, he got to thinking: How can I help restore my city to what it was before?
Golf was the first thing to come to mind.
Bradley spent nearly 25 years working as a PGA TOUR rules official, retiring at the end of the 2013 season. When Katrina hit, he was well into his tenure and knew there had to be some way he could help.
The lightbulb went off when Jerry Kelly approached him at the 84 Lumber Classic that year. A pro-am was the answer.
“Biloxi was a fun stop on the Nike Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour). The people were always so welcoming,” Kelly said. “I heard from Mickey that the destruction down there was just unbelievable. We just decided to do something about it.”
Kelly was one of 18 professionals that volunteered their time, and so the pro-am and Mickey Bradley & Associates were born. The first pro-am raised enough money to build nine homes for Habitat for Humanity, an organization that was instrumental in re-building Biloxi in the aftermath of Katrina. Habitat has been the benefiting charity of the pro-am since the inaugural Rapiscan Systems Classic in 2010.
“Bradley was the catalyst, he did a pro-am with Jerry Kelly and it morphed into what we have today,” said Stephen Schoettmer, tournament director of the Rapiscan Systems Classic.
In addition to raising money for Habitat, another cornerstone of the pro-am tradition is the food – pulled pork, ribs, fried seafood, raw oysters and, of course, jambalaya. For the last decade, Mickey Bradley & Associates have made No. 6 the signature hole at Fallen Oak, at least during the pro-am.
“The overwhelming response (from pro-am players) was Mickey Bradley and his crew on the sixth hole cooking oysters and catfish and shrimp was their most memorable experience. That’s pretty cool,” Schoettmer said.
You can’t have soul food without kinship, and there is plenty of both on the sixth tee. Bradley is an honorary mayor of sorts in Biloxi, and many players who come to town for the Rapiscan Systems Classic have known him for years, if not decades.Fred Couples paid a visit to Bradley & Associates on the sixth tee.
Never were those friendships more evident than when Bradley entered the fight of his life in February 2017. Following several months of unexplained weight loss and fatigue, it was Bradley’s dentist that ultimately convinced him it was time to seek medical attention. Shortly after, Bradley was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
During the whirlwind of months and hospital stays that followed, Bradley’s TOUR friends – led once again by Kelly – rallied and raised more than $100,000 to help offset the costs of a potentially life-saving stem cell transplant for Bradley. Now, thanks to a 25-year-old donor from Germany who was a “100 percent match” and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Bradley is currently in remission.
“The support we (my wife and I) received was just unbelievable. The TOUR really is one big family,” Bradley said.
Good news spreads quickly, just as it does in all families, even without this year’s cookout to bring everyone together.
“I just got a call from Mickey the other day telling me that his bone marrow was so clean it was designated ‘donor’ marrow,” Kelly said. “That brought tears to my eyes on the phone. He’s done so much for so many, it was easy to get the people together to help him.”
Some of the players in Bradley’s TOUR family were on the Ben Hogan Tour, now known as the Korn Ferry Tour, back when Bradley was a rules official in the early ‘90s. He went on to work with those same players on the PGA TOUR, and now he sees them annually as they play PGA TOUR Champions.
One such player is Olin Browne, who first met Bradley in Springfield, Missouri, during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 1990.
His Mickey Bradley story goes like this: Browne called for an official and asked if he was entitled to a free drop. The official, Bradley, granted relief, but Browne still went on to make double bogey. The next day, Browne shot a final-round 65 before losing in a playoff to John Cook. To this day, 30 years later, Browne jokingly calls Bradley “No Drop” because had he not taken that drop, he might have made bogey instead and won the tournament in regulation.
This isn't a story about revisionist history; it's a story about how golf connects everyone in ways we may not fully realize in the moment.
“With the PGA TOUR and its affiliate tours, what they're doing is spreading the word of golf. It attracts people to the game, the greatest game I've ever played, and it's about establishing relationships that last over long periods of time,” Browne said.
Nicknames last longer than double bogeys, and you never know who you’ll be eating jambalaya with 30 years from now.Vijay Singh with Mickey Bradley (middle) at Fallen Oak.
