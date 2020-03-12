Goosen steadies on back nine for an opening 70 at THE PLAYERS Championship

Retief Goosen made it clear in the early week that he didn’t come to THE PLAYERS Championship to soak in another round at TPC Sawgrass.



He wants to compete and put himself in the mix come Sunday.



“I would like to play well and see what happens by the end of the week and hopefully have a chance to take a run at it,” said Goosen at his Wednesday press conference.



He’s certainly given himself a chance to make the cut after a 2-under 70 in Round 1 that included three birdies on his inward nine. He’d be the first Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS winner to make the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship since Mark O’Meara in 2011.



The first round 70 is the best Round 1 score by the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS winner since O’Meara in 2011.



Goosen got off to an ominous start with a bogey on the 10th. He got his first birdie on the 12th and made the turn in one over. The 51-year-old quickly got in red numbers with back-to-back birdies on holes one and two. Goosen then finished with a strong par save on eight after his tee shot landed right of the green and he had to hit a difficult flop shot. He then took advantage of the par-5 ninth with a perfect bunker shot to 5-feet and rolled in the birdie to finish.



“I didn’t hit the ball great, but my putting was good,” said Goosen. “Tomorrow morning, I’m first off and it’s going to be totally different conditions and it’s going to be a totally different feel out there with no spectators so it’ll be quite interesting.”



Goosen tees off at 7:40 a.m. in Round 2 on Friday.