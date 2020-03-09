Jim Furyk bringing Constellation Furyk & Friends to PGA TOUR Champions in 2021

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation, Constellation and PGA TOUR Champions announced a new event set to debut in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2021. Through a multiyear agreement, the Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament will be contested at Timuquana Country Club the week of October 4-10.

A resident of Northeast Florida for over two decades, Jim Furyk, together with his wife, Tabitha, launched the Foundation in 2010 to bring awareness and funding to charities throughout the region. Furyk, who will turn 50 on May 12, will serve as the tournament’s official host. The announcement was made at the 10th annual Furyk & Friends Concert on Sunday night at the famed par-3 17th hole at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, host of this week’s PLAYERS Championship.

“We are beyond excited for this opportunity to bring the Constellation Furyk & Friends to the city of Jacksonville,” said Jim and Tabitha Furyk. “We look forward to continuing to offer music, food and fun along the fairways of Timuquana Country Club all to support local charities in our community.”

The inaugural Constellation Furyk & Friends will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2 million purse. The no-cut event will include Pro-Ams on Wednesday, October 6, and Thursday, October 7, followed by three rounds of tournament play October 8-10. Tournament week will feature the Foundation’s tradition of bringing in top chefs, personalities for the Celebrity Golf Classic, and musical acts for the Furyk & Friends Concert to create one of golf’s most unique events. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation, with Constellation contributing $500,000 each year to the event’s overall charitable efforts.

As part of Sunday’s announcement, Constellation pledged to contribute $100,000 to the Foundation in 2020 in support of Jim and Tabitha’s efforts to help children and families in need across North Florida.

The announcement marks the second partnership between Constellation and PGA TOUR Champions, as the Baltimore-based energy company served as the title sponsor of the SENIOR PLAYERS Championship from 2007 through 2018.

“Constellation is thrilled to build off of its 20-year partnership with Jim and Tabitha Furyk through our shared value of giving back to the community in a meaningful way,” said Mark Huston, President of Constellation’s National Retail Business. “We look forward to rejoining PGA TOUR Champions with Constellation Furyk & Friends in 2021 and furthering our efforts to connect with consumers and promote sustainability through golf.”

In addition to his 17 career PGA TOUR titles, Furyk represented the United States on seven Presidents Cup teams and nine Ryder Cup teams, highlighted by his 2018 captaincy in Paris. The former University of Arizona golfer, who notched a major championship title at the 2003 U.S. Open, became the first player in TOUR history to post 58 when he did so in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. To date, he is the only player in history with two sub-60 rounds in TOUR-sanctioned events (59, 2013 BMW Championship).

“We are excited to partner with Jim, Tabitha and our friends at Constellation to bring this exciting new tournament to Jacksonville,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “The Furyks have been tremendous leaders in this community for so long, and I know Jim will be a great ambassador for this event like the players before him who have hosted tournaments in order to give back.”

Timuquana Country Club is a 1923 Donald Ross design and has hosted a number of national, state and local tournaments, including the 2002 United States Senior Amateur Championship. The renowned course, which sits on the banks of the St. Johns River, was the home club for 13-time PGA TOUR winner David Duval, who will turn 50 in 2021.

All three rounds of the Constellation Furyk & Friends will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable provider of PGA TOUR Champions.