YMCA of the Triangle named PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR Champions announced that its 2019 Charity of the Year is the YMCA of the Triangle, an official tournament charity partner of the SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina.

The national honor celebrates YMCA of the Triangle’s commitment to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of the Triangle serves more than 230,000 people in seven counties, and in 2019, it provided financial assistance to more than 15,000 children and adults.

“On behalf of the YMCA of the Triangle, we are grateful to the PGA TOUR for the Charity of the Year award,” said YMCA of the Triangle Chief Development Officer Bruce Ham. “For more than 160 years, the YMCA of the Triangle has supported the needs of our growing region. We couldn’t do it alone. We’re proud that the SAS Championship values our efforts to bridge the achievement gap for children who need us most. The YMCA of the Triangle is proud to be the SAS Championship’s charity of choice.”

As Charity of the Year, the YMCA of the Triangle will receive a $30,000 donation from PGA TOUR Champions. The donation will be used to support the Y Learning Program, which provides a structured curriculum for students who don't meet school system or grade level benchmarks. Last year, Y Learning was conducted at 52 sites throughout the Triangle, and nearly 1,500 at-risk children received daily literacy instruction from certified teachers.

“The YMCA of the Triangle provides life-changing education programs, and we’re proud to honor them as the PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year,” said Miller Brady, President of PGA TOUR Champions. “Charitable giving is integral to every tournament on our schedule, and the SAS Championship’s commitment to supporting its community sets a high standard.”

At the 2019 SAS Championship, the tournament partnered with the YMCA of the Triangle and supported the Y Learning Program through the second-annual “Drive to Read” campaign. The book drive collected more than 100 books for students (K-8th grade) in Triangle-area Y Learning programs. Additionally, Y Learning students visited the SAS Championship for a “Career Day” to learn about the behind-the-scenes work it takes to conduct a professional sports event.

“The YMCA of the Triangle’s educational programs align perfectly with our philanthropic goals,” said Dr. Jim Goodnight, Co-Founder and CEO of SAS. “SAS is pleased to support the YMCA’s Annual Campaign because it offers exceptional opportunities and support for all children in our region.”

This year’s SAS Championship will take place Oct. 9-11, 2020, at Prestonwood Country Club.