2019 Charles Schwab Cup champion McCarron named PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year

After leading the Charles Schwab Cup standings for 21 consecutive weeks and earning his first Charles Schwab Cup title, Scott McCarron was named the recipient of the 2019 Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year. McCarron and Retief Goosen, who was voted the 2019 Rookie of the Year, were presented their awards Tuesday evening at the PGA TOUR Champions Annual Awards Dinner held at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

In 2019, McCarron recorded three victories, three runner-up finishes and 14 top-10s en route to winning the Charles Schwab Cup. Coupled with the Jack Nicklaus Award, the 54-year-old also won the Arnold Palmer Award (leading money winner) for the first time in his career after earning over $2.5 million last season.

“I’m thrilled to receive the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2019 PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year. It’s an honor to earn this Award through a vote of my fellow players, and it speaks to the level of camaraderie and engagement we see on our Tour each week,” said McCarron. “I began 2019 with the goal of winning the Charles Schwab Cup, and after three victories and some tense moments throughout the Playoffs, I was able to do so. It was a dream season for me and one I’ll never forget.”

McCarron won the player vote over six other Player of the Year candidates: Jerry Kelly, who won three times and finished second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings; Steve Stricker, who won two major championships; and Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland, Kirk Triplett and Miguel Ángel Jiménez, who each won twice.

“After watching Scott dominate the 2019 season, we could not be happier to present him with the Jack Nicklaus Award. I can say with certainty that following a year of incredible focus and determination, there is no one who deserves it more,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady.

Goosen, who turned 50 in February of 2019, won the vote for Rookie of the Year over Doug Barron. The South African was also presented with the Byron Nelson Award for finishing with the lowest scoring average (69.14) of the season, making him the first rookie to win the award since 2010.

Goosen’s rookie campaign included 12 top-10s and was highlighted by a win at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, where he birdied the final two holes to win his first PGA TOUR Champions title. The World Golf Hall of Fame member finished the season ranked No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after nearly winning the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, only to lose on the third playoff hole against Jeff Maggert.

“It’s an honor for me to be named PGA TOU Champions Rookie of the Year,” said Goosen. “The competition on this Tour is incredible, so to get my first win at a major championship like the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS and to now receive this award is quite humbling.”

Scott McCarron – Jack Nicklaus Award, Arnold Palmer Award

2019 season summary: 3 wins, 3 runner-ups, 14 top-10s

Wins: 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Insperity Invitational, Mastercard Japan Championship

2019 scoring average: 69.53 (6th)

2019 winnings: $2,534,090

Career winnings: $9,111,334 in 110 starts

Career victories: 11

Charles Schwab Cups: 2019

Retief Goosen – Rookie of the Year, Byron Nelson Award

2019 season summary: 1 win, 2 runner-ups, 12 top-10s, 23 starts

Win: 2019 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

2019 scoring average: 69.14 (1st)

2019 winnings: $1,859,085 (3rd)

2019 Charles Schwab Cup: 3rd

The 2020 season begins Thursday, January 16, with the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. McCarron and Goosen highlight a field that includes 11 World Golf Hall of Fame members, including Ernie Els, who will be making his PGA TOUR Champions debut.