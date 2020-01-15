  • 2019 Charles Schwab Cup champion McCarron named PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year

    World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen earns Rookie of the Year honors

  • Scott McCarron receives the Jack Nicklaus Award from PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR)Scott McCarron receives the Jack Nicklaus Award from PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR)