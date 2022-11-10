John Huston, Stephen Ames, Steven Alker share lead at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Teeing off first and playing by himself, John Huston shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the season-ending event for PGA TOUR Champions.

Huston, 61, posted seven birdies and one bogey at Phoenix Country Club and found himself tied with Steven Alker and Stephen Ames by the end of the round.

“I played a round faster than this on the regular Tour, but it was a Sunday, get-out-of-town round,” said Huston, who toured the course in just 2 hours and 17 minutes. “It was nice. I mean, the greens and tees are so close. … The greens were perfect. It wasn’t windy, only got out of position a couple of times, so it worked out good.”

Huston is five years removed from brain surgery to help him control a condition known as cervical dystonia. This has been his best season on PGA TOUR Champions in a decade.

Alker, 51, the Schwab Cup points leader, and Ames, 58, each had six birdies and no bogeys on a cool, sunny day with light wind that obviously was conducive to scoring. Seven players were within two shots of the leaders – two at 66 and five at 67.

“Hit the ball nicely and my putter got a little hot a couple holes, which is nice,” said Ames, who last won on PGA TOUR Champions at last year’s Principal Charity Classic. “I mean, that’s the majority

of the round. Didn’t do anything foolish, kept the ball in play. Made it simple, easy, which is nice. Like those 65s.”

The two at 5 under and tied for fourth are Bernhard Langer, who won the TimberTech Championship last week at the record age of 65, and Padraig Harrington.

Among the group at 67 is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who carded more birdies (eight) than anyone else in the 33-man field but also had four bogeys.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is a rare 72-hole event on PGA TOUR Champions. The only other tournaments contested over 72 holes instead of 54 are the five majors.

“I think the only difference really is like you don’t have to get off to a super hot start to be amongst it

and feel like you’re not behind,” Alker said. “If you can stay two or three away at the start, you’re OK. If you’re 5 or 6 (under), well, you’ve still got time. I think that’s the only difference. The weather is going to be good, there’s birdies out there, you’ve just got to keep pushing hard.”