  • CHARLES SCHWAB CUP

    Bernhard Langer, 65, wins TimberTech for 44th PGA TOUR Champions title

    Breaks record as oldest PGA TOUR-sanctioned winner, now one back of Hale Irwin's record 45 titles

  • Bernhard Langer, 65, carded a second-round 63 at Royal Palm Yacht & CC en route to a six-stroke victory. (Rah Mejta/Getty Images)Bernhard Langer, 65, carded a second-round 63 at Royal Palm Yacht & CC en route to a six-stroke victory. (Rah Mejta/Getty Images)