Bernhard Langer takes lead with 63 at TimberTech Championship

He’s baaaack.

Defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer carded a 9-under 63 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Paul Goydos after two rounds at the PGA TOUR Champions TimberTech Championship at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida.

Langer, who hasn’t won since the Chubb Classic in February, had 10 birdies and one bogey. The 63 was two shots below his age and his lowest round this year. If the German can close it out on Sunday he’d move within one victory of Hale Irwin’s all-time record of 45 on PGA TOUR Champions.

“Yeah, certainly the putter was working today,” said Langer, whose round included only 21 putts. “And I holed a bunker shot, so that’s zero putts on that hole, that always helps. But yes, that was really the missing piece the last few weeks and months. Felt I was striking the ball fairly well many a day, just not making any putts. And today actually wasn’t necessarily my best ball-striking day, but I made a bunch of putts and shot 9 under, two better than my age, so that’s pretty exciting.”

Conditions were more conducive to scoring on Saturday than they had been during Friday’s first round, when steady winds of 20 mph that gusted to 30 kept players mostly in check. Still, Langer’s 63 was three shots clear of the rest of the field.

“I actually switched putters,” Langer said. “Same model, same everything, but a little different blade, a little different look to it. I was out there hitting putts and just could see the line, could feel the pace and made some good strokes.”

Goydos, who entered the day tied for second after a 4-under 68 in the first round, was one of three players to card a 6-under 66 on Saturday. He has five PGA TOUR Champions victories, but none since 2017.

“He’s a plodder, he doesn’t make mistakes” Goydos, 58, said of his impending duel with Langer. “He very rarely beats himself, so it’s no big surprise that he’s playing well on this particular golf course. He’s from here, he’s probably, I don’t know if he’s sleeping in his own bed, I’m sure he could be, which probably doesn’t hurt, either. And he’s won the second-most Champions Tour events of all time and I’m sure he wants to be … I think he needs two or three more wins. He wants three more wins more than anything else and I’m sure that’s motivating him.”

The only other player within five shots of Langer is Australian Rod Pampling, who followed up his Friday 68 with a 69 to get in at 7 under.

The group of five players at 6 under heading into Sunday includes Darren Clarke, who shot 66 on Saturday, and Schwab Cup leader and TimberTech defending champion Steven Alker.

First-round leader Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 72 and is at 5 under.

Langer said he was less concerned with Irwin’s record than picking up his second win of 2022.

“I probably won’t think about it (Irwin’s record) at all,” Langer said. “I’m just going to hopefully think about what’s at hand, one shot at a time. The cliche, but that’s really what’s important.

“There’s a lot of great golfers behind me and they’re going to play attacking golf, so I’ve got my hands full and I’ve got to play a good round of golf.”