Steve Stricker earns third win in four starts at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Steve Stricker earned his 11th PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, carding a three-round total of 14 under at Timuquana CC for a two-stroke victory over Monday qualifier Harrison Frazar.

After losing 25 pounds this past winter due to a self-described “mystery ailment,” Stricker has seen his game round into peak form over the last few months. The Wisconsin native has won back-to-back PGA TOUR Champions starts, with three victories in his last four starts. Stricker, 55, recorded 46 consecutive bogey-free holes at firm and fast Timuquana CC until a bogey on the closing hole Sunday.

With the win, Stricker moves to No. 3 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings as he prepares to fly home to Wisconsin, where his daughter Izzy will compete in a high school state tournament beginning Monday.

Tournament host Jim Furyk played in the final group Sunday and finished solo third, three strokes back.