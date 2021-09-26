-
K.J. Choi wins first PGA TOUR Champions title at PURE Insurance Championship
September 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
K.J. Choi makes birdie on No. 7 at Pure Insurance
K.J. Choi secured his first PGA TOUR Champions title after cruising to a two-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka at the 2021 PURE Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, California.
K.J. Choi, 67-68-68 – 203 (-13)
- Starting the round with a two stroke lead, Choi carded six birdies to post a 31 on the front before a bogey at the par-5 No. 14 – his first in 39 holes – and finishing with a 4-under 68.
- His first victory on PGA TOUR Champions comes in his 15th start, one week after finishing runner-up to Darren Clarke in a two-hole playoff at the Sanford International (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).
- With the victory, Choi becomes the first PGA TOUR Champions winner from South Korea.
- Choi becomes the fourth international player to win the PURE Insurance Championship in its 18-year history, joining Bernhard Langer (Germany), Paul Broadhurst (England) and Esteban Toledo (Mexico).
- It was Choi’s first win in the United States in 211 starts dating back to the 2011 PLAYERS Championship, breaking a winless streak of 3,787 days (10 years, 4 months, 11 days).
- Choi, who turned 51 on May 19, becomes the 11th rookie to win on PGA TOUR Champions during the 2020-21 season (last rookie to win: Cameron Beckmann).
- There have now been 13 first-time winners on PGA TOUR Champions during the 2020-21 season.
Choi won eight times on the PGA TOUR and 10 international titles, most recently at the 2012 CJ Invitational hosted by K.J. Choi on the Asian Tour.
- Choi now has six top-10s during the 2020-21 wraparound season and moves from No. 31 to No. 21 in Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Bernhard Langer, 71-66-68 – 205 (-11)
- Entering the final round two back, Langer shot 4-under 68 on Sunday to finish two strokes behind K.J. Choi.
- It was the 2017 PURE Insurance Championship winner’s fourth runner-up finish during the 2020-21 season.
- He has one win (2020 Cologuard Classic) and 21 top-10s in 34 starts during the 2020-21 season.
- Langer turned 64 on August 27 and is a 41-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions (second-most all time).
- With his $176,000 second place check, the World Golf Hall of Fame member regained the top spot of the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the 17th week this season.
- This is Langer’s 39th runner-up finish all-time on PGA TOUR Champions. He has finished first or second on 80 occasions in 289 starts (27.7%)
- With his 68 today, Langer extended his current streak of rounds of par or better to 24 (current best on Tour).
Alex Cejka, 66-71-68 – 205 (-11)
- Cejka birdied four of his first five holes and posted a 4-under 68 in the final round.
- Led field in greens in regulation this week, hitting 46 of 54 (85.2%).
- In 15 starts this season, Cejka has two victories (2021 Regions Tradition and 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship), two runner-ups and six top-10 finishes.
- Cejka moves up four spots to No. 12 in Charles Schwab Cup ($1,639,257).
Other Notes
- Scott Dunlap carded six consecutive birdies right out of the gate (Nos. 1-6), followed by another birdie on No. 10 and a bogey on No. 17 en route to a 6-under 66 on Sunday, which vaulted him 21 spots to a fourth-place finish.
- His streak of six birdies ties this season’s record set by Glen Day at the 2021 Chubb Classic (Rd. 1, Nos. 5-10).
- In his PGA TOUR Champions debut, first-round co-leader Stuart Appleby carded rounds of 66-77-72 (T34).
- New Zealand’s Steven Alker extended his consecutive top-10 finishes to five with his T5 finish start in his fifth PGA TOUR Champions career start. With the top-10 finish, Alker earned a berth into the next event, the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, in Jacksonville, Florida (October 4-10).
