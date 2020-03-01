Langer rallies to win 41st PGA TOUR Champions title at Cologuard Classic

Langer won for the 41st time on the 50-and-older circuit. Hale Irwin holds the PGA TOUR Champions record with 45 victories, the last one coming in 2007.

That was the year Langer became eligible for the PGA TOUR Champions. The 62-year-old German now has gone 14 consecutive seasons with at least one victory.

"I feel if I can play my best, I can win out there," Langer said. "I can't play at 80%. There's too many good players nowadays that will lap me if I don't play my best."

He was good enough at Tucson National. Is he good enough to catch Irwin?

"I don't think about it," Langer said with a smile. "But I get reminded of it just about every week. One closer. We don't live and die for records, but it's fun to have a couple of them."

Langer finished at 18-under 201, and moved to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Brett Quigley began the final round with a three-shot lead and was still in the mix until a double bogey on the par-5 12th hole. He closed with a 73 and tied for third with Rod Pampling.

Austin made a hole-in-one on the fourth hole and was on Langer's heels until falling back with a bogey on No. 14 as Langer began to pull away.