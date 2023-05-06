PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR Training presented by NOBULL
Lanto Griffin answers questions while in a recovery ice bath
Mackenzie Hughes’ pre-round workout routine
S.H. Kim's training routine
How Theegala's emphasis on taking care of his body has impacted his game
Sahith Theegala’s workout routine
Xander Schauffele preps for Ryder Cup
TOUR Training Trucks
Players make use of Player Performance Center
PGA TOUR Training trucks arrive at THE PLAYERS
25D AGO
5:31
Rafael Campos's pre-round training routine
25D AGO
3:13