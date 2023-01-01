At the end of 2019, to amplify our DEI efforts and build on the progress made in all levels and business interests of the PGA TOUR, we established the Inclusion Leadership Council (ILC) to identify and execute the key inclusion initiatives for the TOUR. As part of these efforts, in 2021, we announced our commitment of at least $100 million over 10 years to support racial equity and inclusion efforts. We have been working with our tournaments and their local communities to build on the incredible impact they are making already through increased understanding, support and engagement with nonprofits leading equity and inclusion work.