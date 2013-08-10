PGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLeaderboardWatchNewsTotalplay CupDev SeriesSchedulePlayersStatsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Join the official PGA TOUR 2K23 Society and play in the eSeries alongside some of the biggest Tournaments happening in real life! Compete for a chance to earn rewards and climb your way up the leaderboard... It's FREE to join and play but if you haven't picked up the game yet click below!

EVENT SCHEDULE

• February 9-12: WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale

• February 16-19: The Genesis Invitational Riviera Country

• March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill

• March 9-12: THE PLAYERS Championship TPC Sawgrass

• March 16-19: Valspar Championship Innisbrook (Copperhead)

• March 30 - April 2: Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio

• April 20-23: Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana

• June 22-25: Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands

• June 29 - July 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club

• July 6-9: John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run

• July 13-16: Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club

• July 27-30: 3M Open TPC Twin Cities

• August 10-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind

• August 24-27: TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club

PGA TOUR 2K23 brings "More Golf. More Game." with the iconic Tiger Woods

2K and HB Studios welcome players to the leaderboard with even more officially licensed playable pros, courses and gear.