Privacy Policy Archive

Mobile Applications: If you use any of our mobile applications, we may use information you provide to send text messages for a sign up to receive via short message service (SMS) based on your consent and our legitimate interests to provide you a better experience with our Sites and services. Your provider's standard data and messaging rates apply to all text messages. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. As a condition of your use of our mobile application(s), you represent that you are 18 years of age and the owner or authorized user of the wireless device on which messages will be received, and that you are authorized to approve the applicable charges. Data obtained from you in connection with this message service may include your name, address, cell phone number, your provider's name, and the date, time, and content of your messages. The use of this information will be in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If fees are charged to your wireless account invoice, we may provide your carrier with your applicable information in connection therewith. Your wireless carrier and other service providers may also collect data about your wireless device usage, and their practices are governed by their own policies. You acknowledge and agree that this message service is provided via wireless systems which use radios (and other means) to transmit communications over complex networks. We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any text messages, as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator. This message service is provided on an AS IS basis. We do not guarantee that your use of this message service will be private or secure, and we are not liable to you for any lack of privacy or security you may experience. You are fully responsible for taking precautions and providing security measures best suited for your situation and intended use of this message service. To stop receiving these messages, follow the instructions provided when you sign up for the service or within the text message. We may also send push notifications to your device, and you may stop these notifications by turning off the notifications in the application or in the device. We collect your location-based information for the purpose of helping you find your way around a golf course during tournaments, providing you messages with useful tournament information and special deals when onsite, and allowing you to locate friends and player locations. We will only share this information with our mapping provider for the sole purpose of providing you this service. You may opt-out of location-based services at any time by editing the setting at the device level, and we will retain this information long enough to provide you with the service you requested.