Privacy Policy
Last Updated January 31, 2023
This Privacy Policy describes the privacy practices of PGATOUR.com, LLC and its affiliates, including PGA TOUR, Inc. (collectively, “PGA TOUR” and sometimes referred to herein as "we", "our", or "us") in the collection, use and disclosure of information about you or provided by you through use of our websites, mobile applications, and other online and mobile services, such as WiFi networks at our owned and operated tournaments, that link to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the "Site(s)").
Your privacy is important to us. To better protect your privacy, we provide choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used. Please be advised that the practices described in this Privacy Policy apply only to information gathered through and in connection with the Sites and do not necessarily reflect practices for other sites whose links may be referenced on this Site, but which do not post a link to this Privacy Policy. By using any of the Sites, you consent to the terms of this Privacy Policy.
Additionally, PGA TOUR encourages parents and guardians to spend time with their children online, and to be fully familiar with the sites visited by the children in their care, including PGATOUR.com. The Sites are not intended for use by people under the age of thirteen (13). Subscribers under the age of eighteen (18) should not participate in contests or sweepstakes or other promotional opportunities on the Sites, nor should they post information to the Sites without a parent or guardian’s consent.
1. THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT.
(a) Your Personal Information. At some Sites, you may be able to register a profile, order products, enter contests, participate in surveys, vote in polls or otherwise express an opinion, subscribe to one of our services such as our online newsletters, or participate in one of our online forums or communities. In the course of these various offerings, we often seek to collect from you various forms of personal information. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected at these pages include:
Registering a profile or participation in surveys or contests is completely voluntary. Therefore, you have a choice whether or not to disclose this information. Where this information is required for participation and you choose to participate, you hereby give consent for the collection of personal information.
When you visit any of our Sites, we, our service providers, advertisers and partners may automatically collect various types of information about your device and your internet activity. A representative list of this type of information that we may collect include:
We use this information, to analyze trends, to administer the site, to track users’ movements around the Sites and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.
Additionally, at some Sites, you will have the ability to purchase and manage tickets to tournaments and purchase food, beverage, merchandise and additional/upgraded tickets while onsite at tournaments. We have relationships with third party vendors (i.e., Ticketmaster – Archtics Ticketing System, Shift4, Skidata and Venuetize) that process such transactions while you remain on our Sites and also allow you the opportunity to store your personal information, including credit card and billing information, with such third-party vendors to create a digital wallet that can be used on our Sites. For more information about how such sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use. In the event legal action is necessary to collect on balances dues, you agree to reimburse us for all expenses incurred to recover sums due, includingattorneys’ fees and other legal expenses.
(b) Third-Party Sign-On & Social Media Sites. You can log in to some of our Sites using a third-party single sign-on service. This service will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your name and email address to pre-populate our sign-up form. This service gives you the option to post information about your activities on each relevant Site to your profile page to share with others within your network.
You also can engage with our content, such as video, games, applications, and other offerings, on or through third-party social networking sites, such as Facebook, or third-party social media plug-ins and applications. When you engage with our content on or through third party social networking sites, plug-ins and applications, you may allow us to have access to certain information from your social media profile (e.g., name, e-mail address, photo, gender, birthday, location, your list of friends, people you follow and/or who follow you, the posts or the ‘likes’ you make) to deliver the content or as part of the operation of the application.
When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, and (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our Sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties. However, you may be able to control what data you share through some social networking sites’ privacy settings, you can control what data you share. For more information about how social networking sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use.
We may also obtain non-personally identifiable information (e.g., content viewed, game performance, high scores, and information about advertisements within the content you have been shown or may have clicked on) from your interaction with our content.
(c) Others’ Personal Information. At some Sites, you may also be able to submit information about other people. For example, you might submit a person's name and e-mail address to send an electronic message and, if you order a gift online and want it sent directly to the recipient, you might submit the recipient's name and address. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected about other people at these pages include: recipient's name, address, e-mail address, and telephone number. We may use this information to provide the service you requested, and the person may contact us if they no longer want us to use his or her information
2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION.
(a) Use of Your Information. We may use the information we collect for various purposes, which are either based on: (i) your consent, (ii) in order for us to fulfill a contractual obligation or agreement with you, (iii) our legitimate interests, or (iv) compliance with a legal obligation(s). Examples include:
There are additional areas where your information allows for deeper connections for you and our community as well as provide us more insight about our products and services. These include:
We use the non-personally identifiable information that we collect to improve the design and content of our Sites, to deliver more relevant marketing messages and advertisements and to enable us to personalize your Internet experience. We also may use this information to analyze usage of our Sites, as well as to offer you products, programs, or services.
(b) Use of Information about Others. We may use the information that you provide about others to enable us to send them your gifts or cards or emails you may wish to send them from our sites, and for such other purposes as may be stated at the point where the information is collected.
(c) Limitation on Use of Information. We collect data for only purposes that are necessary, required or will enhance the user experience. Your personal information will only be retained for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
3. INFORMATION SHARING AND DISCLOSURE.
(a) Legal Process. We may disclose personal information when legally obligated, such as in response to a court order or a subpoena. We also may disclose such information in response to a law enforcement agency's request, or when we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of our terms of use, to verify or enforce compliance with the policies governing our sites and applicable laws, or as otherwise required or permitted by law or consistent with legal requirements.
(b) Business Transfer. We may transfer personal information about you if we, or one of our business units, are acquired by, sold to, merged with or otherwise transferred to another entity.
(c) Services Providers. We may also disclose your personal information to our affiliates, agents and contractors who are involved in assisting us with any of the activities identified in this Privacy Policy, but we will require them to protect this information in a manner that is consistent with this Privacy Policy and they are not authorized to use the information for any purpose other than to carry out the services they are performing for us.
(d) Certain Third Parties. If we desire to share your personal information with third parties that want to market products or services to you and whose practices are not covered by this Privacy Policy (e.g., other marketers, magazine publishers, retailers, participatory databases, and non-profit organizations), we will ask for your permission either at the point of submission of your personal information or prior to any such disclosure. We will share your personal information with third parties only in the ways that are described in this Privacy Policy or as permitted in your consent.
Additionally, if you have signed up to receive our e-mails and prefer not to receive marketing information from the Site, follow the "unsubscribe" instructions provided on any marketing e-mail you receive from this Site. To provide visitors with additional or more relevant product and service opportunities, we may share non-personally identifiable information with third parties.
In some circumstance we share general geo-location data such as DMA area as derived from your IP Address. This is used by third parties for the purpose of them serving you ads for places or things in your area. You may opt out of location-based services at any time by editing your settings at the device level.
4. COOKIES & WEB BEACONS.
(a) Cookies and Their Function. To enhance your online experience, we use "cookies" or similar technologies. Cookies are text files placed in your computer's browser to store your preferences. Cookies do not contain personal information; however, once you choose to furnish a site with personal information, this information may be linked to the data stored in the cookie.
We use cookies to understand Site and Internet usage and to improve or customize the content, offerings or advertisements on our sites. For example, we may use cookies to personalize your experience at our Sites (e.g., to recognize you by name when you return to a Site), save your password in password-protected areas, and enable you to use shopping carts on our sites. We also may use cookies to help us offer you products, programs, or services that may be of interest to you and to deliver relevant advertising.
We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners also may use cookies to manage and measure the performance of advertisements displayed on or delivered by or through the Sites. This also helps us, our service providers and partners provide more relevant advertising. For more information regarding third-party ad servers, see "Collection of Information by Third-Party Sites, Ad Servers, and Sponsors" below.
(c) Web Beacons. We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners may also use "web beacons" or clear .gifs, tags and scripts, or similar technologies, which are small pieces of code placed on a web page, to monitor the behavior and collect data about the visitors viewing a web page. For example, web beacons may be used to count the users who visit a web page or to deliver a cookie to the browser of a visitor viewing that page. We, our third-party service providers, and our partners, with our permission, may share this data with third parties for purposes of third parties offering targeted advertisements and other marketing to you.
(d) Privacy Preferences. You can change your privacy preferences regarding the use of cookies and similar technologies through your browser. You may set your browser to accept all cookies, block certain cookies, require your consent before a cookie is placed in your browser, or block all cookies. Blocking all cookies will affect your online experience and may prevent you from enjoying the full features offered on the Sites. Please consult the "Help" section of your browser for more information.
(e) Mobile Analytics. We use mobile analytics software to allow us to better understand the functionality of our mobile application on your phone. This software may record information such as how often you use the application, the events that occur within the application, aggregated usage, performance data, and where the application was downloaded from. We do not link the information we store within the analytics software to any personal information you submit within the mobile application.
(f) Do Not Track. We do not respond to Do Not Track signals at this time. However, in respect of our users’ right to privacy, we provide the option to block cookies as outlined in Section 4(d) above.
5. COLLECTION OF INFORMATION BY THIRD-PARTY SITES, AD SERVERS, AND SPONSORS.
Some of our sites contain links to or integrations with other sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, etc., whose information practices may be different than ours. Visitors should consult the other sites' privacy notices as we have no control over information that is submitted to, or collected by, these third parties.
(a) Our Sponsors. The Sites covered by this Privacy Policy may offer content (e.g., contests, sweepstakes, promotions, games, applications, or social network integrations) that is sponsored by or co-branded with identified third parties. By virtue of these relationships, the third parties may wish to obtain personal information that visitors voluntarily submit to participate in the Site activity. At the time of requesting personal information, we will request your consent to such third parties also obtaining your personal information. Thereafter, we have no control over these third parties' use of this information.
When you use our website and enter your email address on our website (either to log in, or to sign up for a newsletter, or similar), we may share with LiveRamp and its group companies information that we collect from you, such as your email (in hashed, pseudonymous form), IP address, or information about your browser or operating system, with any of the following, acting as “joint controllers” (as applicable and defined in the GDPR).
LiveRamp uses this information to create an online identification code that we may store in our first-party cookie for our use in online, in-app, and cross-channel advertising. This may be shared with advertising companies to enable interest-based and targeted advertising. LiveRamp uses this information to create an online identification code for the purpose of recognising you on your devices. This code does not contain any of your directly identifiable personal data and will not be used by LiveRamp to re-identify you.
Detailed information on LiveRamp’s data processing activities is available in LiveRamp’s privacy policy https://liveramp.com/privacy/. You have the right to withdraw your consent or opt-out to the processing of your personal data at any time https://liveramp.com/opt_out/.
6. INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER.
The Sites operate globally so it is necessary to transfer your information internationally. In particular, your information will likely be transferred to and processed in the United States where many of our central databases operate. The data protection and other laws of other countries may not be as comprehensive as those in your country. Please be assured that we take reasonable steps to ensure that your privacy is protected. By using this Site, you consent to your information being collected, used and transferred as set forth in Section 11 of this Privacy Policy.
With respect to personal data received or transferred pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, we are subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
In compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles, we commit to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal information. EU and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our Privacy Shield policy should first contact us at: http://pgatour.com/do-not-sell.html.
7. OUR COMMITMENT TO SECURITY.
8. HOW YOU CAN ACCESS OR CORRECT INFORMATION.
Access to personal information that is collected from our Sites and that we maintain may be available to you. For example, if you created a password-protected account within our site, you can access that account to review the information you provided.
You may also send an e-mail to the following email or submit a data subject access request form found HERE requesting access to, deletion of, correction of or transfer of your personal information. For verification purposes please include your first name, last name, and e-mail address you use for such service.
We will endeavor to respond to your request to access within 30 days. Under certain circumstances we will not be able to fulfill your request, such as if it interferes with our regulatory obligations, affects legal matters, we cannot verify your identity, or it involves disproportionate cost or effort.
9. HOW TO CONTACT US.
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.
10. CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS PRIVACY RIGHTS
This section applies to California residents only and is meant to supplement the other provisions of this policy. Under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), California residents have the following rights:
(a) Right to Know. You have the right to request that we disclose to you the following information about our collection and use of your personal information over the twelve (12) months prior to your request:
(b) Right to Deletion. You have the right to request that we delete any of your personal information that we have collected. However, in certain circumstances, we will not be able to delete your information. Examples of these circumstances include, but are not limited to, retaining your information to protect the security or functionality of our systems, complying with legal requirements and obligations, completing a transaction for you, servicing your account or where data is not reasonable able to identify you.
(c) Exercising Your Rights to Know or Deletion. To exercise your right to know or your right to deletion referenced above, please submit a form HERE, email us at dataprivacyandcompliance@pgatourhq.com or mail us at PGA TOUR,
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.
(d) Do Not Sell My Information Right. You also have the right to direct us to not sell your personal information at any time. In the past twelve (12) months, we have disclosed or sold to third parties the following categories of your personal information for business purposes described in this policy (e.g., advertising and to protect against fraud and malicious activity): personal identifiers, commercial information, information gathered for site registration, information gathered from survey or sweepstakes entries, Internet/other electronic network activity information, geolocation data, characteristics of protected classifications, characterizations based on site use and inferences drawn from this information. To opt out of the sale of your personal information, you may submit a request to us via email at dataprivacyandcompliance@pgatourhq.com.
11. USERS FROM THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA").
In accordance with the EEA’s privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), this Section 11 applies to users who are located in the EEA when their personal information is collected. We are the data controller (as defined in the GDPR) for processing of personal information when you use the Sites.
(a) Information about Processing. We process personal information for the purposes that we have described above in this Privacy Policy. The legal basis to process such personal information include:
Examples of each of these legal bases are set forth in Section 2(a) above.
(b) Rights of Individuals Based in EEA. Subject to certain exceptions under the GDPR and any other applicable law, you may be able to exercise certain rights with regard to your personal information, including the following:
12. UPDATES & EFFECTIVE DATE.
From time to time, we may update this Privacy Policy. We will notify you about material changes in the way we treat personal information by placing a notice on our site prior to making changes. We encourage you to periodically check back and review this policy so that you always will know what information we collect, how we use it, and to whom we disclose it.