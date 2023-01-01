Accessibility Statement
PGA TOUR.com Accessibility Statement
Updated: August 25, 2020
By showcasing golf's greatest players, PGA TOUR, Inc. (“TOUR”) engages, inspires and positively impacts its fans, partners and communities worldwide.
The TOUR is committed to providing digital accessibility via its website at https://www.pgatour.com (the “Website”) for individuals with disabilities. TOUR will implement improvements in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as amended (ADA), and other applicable regulations. TOUR is also working to ensure the Website is in substantial conformance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, Level A & AA.
Please be advised that the Website may link to, or interface with, unaffiliated third-party websites that TOUR does not control. TOUR does not make representations regarding the accessibility of third-party websites and is not able to make accommodations on such websites. Please also be advised that third-party vendors may provide content, plugins and/or widgets on the Website, and the accessibility of such content, plugin and/or widget may vary. TOUR encourages third-party vendors to comply with industry standards. However, TOUR cannot ensure and makes no representations regarding such third-party vendors’ compliance with such standards.
The TOUR wants to hear from you if you encounter any accessibility barriers on its Website or other digital properties. Please contact TOUR Customer Support at audiencesupport@pgatourhq.com