2023 Dev Series Final headed to Mazatlan’s Estrella del Mar Golf Club
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series announced that its season-ending 2023 Dev Series Final will be played at Estrella del Mar Golf Club in Mazatlan, Mexico. Featuring a field of 84 players, the 72-hole tournament is set for November 1-4 (Wednesday through Saturday), and it will award 10 PGA TOUR Americas cards. The leading three players (no ties) will earn exempt status for the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas’ Latin American Swing, while the players finishing fourth through 10th (no ties) will earn conditional status.
Co-sanctioning events from the top domestic Tours from across Latin America, the 2022-23 Dev Series regular season consisted of 16 tournaments in six countries played between July 2022 and July 2023. The leading five players available from each of those events are eligible for the Dev Series Final. The field will also include players who finished 61st through 75th on the 2022-23 Totalplay Cup Points List on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
In addition to them, players ranked 76th through 200th in the 2022-23 Totalplay Cup standings will join an alternate list to guarantee the field of 84 players gets completed. Any player who has already earned exempt status for the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season will not be eligible to compete in this event.
“The Dev Series Final offers a unique opportunity for the up-and-coming players competing in Latin America. We are proud to provide them with a pathway into the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Americas and the higher levels of PGA TOUR golf,” said Claudio Rivas, Director Tournament Administration of PGA TOUR Americas.
The players competing for a US $40,000 purse at Estrella del Mar this coming November will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of notable Dev Series Final alums such as recent PGA TOUR champion Nicolás Echavarría, who won the 2023 Puerto Rico Open.
Welcoming this event for the first time, Estrella del Mar Golf Club is well known by players who have competed on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Designed by Robert Trent Jones II and open since 1996, the 7,015-yard, par-72 has hosted events such as the Mazatlán Open, the Estrella del Mar Open, the Mexico Open, and several PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-Schools since 2014.
“For us at Estrella del Mar, it is a pleasure to welcome the Tour once again. We understand the importance of PGA TOUR Americas and the opportunity it provides for the players playing at the Dev Series Final here in Mazatlan. We are well-prepared and it is always our pleasure to align ourselves with the Tour's mission of promoting the game of golf in Mexico,” said Santiago Quirarte, Golf Director at Estrella del Mar Golf Club.
Past Dev Series Finals
|Year
|Venue
|Winner
|2013
|Country Club La Planicie (Lima, Peru)
|Felipe Navarro (Brazil)
|2014
|Arrayanes Country Club (Quito, Ecuador)
|Jesús Rivas (Colombia)
|2015
|Arrayanes Country Club (Quito, Ecuador)
|Matías Simaski (Argentina)
|2016
|Club de Golf Malinalco (Malinalco, Mexico)
|Marcelo Rozo (Colombia)
|2017
|Club de Golf Malinalco (Malinalco, Mexico)
|Horacio León (Chile)
|2018
|Club de Golf Malinalco (Malinalco, Mexico)
|Alfredo Adrián (Venezuela)
|2019
|Country Club La Planicie (Lima, Peru)
|Franco Romero (Argentina)
|2021
|El Tigre Club de Golf (Riviera Nayarit, Mexico)
|Roland Massimino (U.S.)
|2022
|El Tigre Club de Golf (Riviera Nayarit, Mexico)
|Josh Goldenberg (U.S.)