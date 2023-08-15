Top moments in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history

In the middle of the 2018 season, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica hosted the Bupa Match Play, the first match-play event in its history. The tournament had a prize purse of U.S. $125,000 and featured a field open to the top-60 players on the Order of Merit prior to the start of the tournament. The Tour also invited four players who received invitations based on prior qualifications to compete in the single-elimination event outside Cancun. The champion that year was Toni Hakula, ranked No. 65. After winning his first five matches, the Finn defeated Argentine Sebastián Saavedra, 7 and 6, in the final. The triumph marked Hakula’s first of what became two victories on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. In the second and final edition of the Bupa Match Play, Patrick Flavin cruised to the title. Flavin, a U.S. player currently playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, took home a 1-up victory over Brazilian Rodrigo Lee in the final.