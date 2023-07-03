Blanchet prevails in overtime to win it all in Tulum

On the third and final playoff hole, Blanchet missed his tee shot way right, behind some palm trees. “I just overcut it, a little block, a little right. I knew it was OK over there, so I actually hit the same shot I hit on the hole before. I had a good line on the pin, and I judged it correctly to give myself 20 feet for birdie,” said Blanchet, who two-putted for par and then saw Gandon miss his par putt.