Doeden extends his lead to four shots in Tulum

In a five-way tie for second, at 2-under, Jorge Villar and Alvaro Ortiz are the best of four Mexican players currently inside the top 10. There are a total of six Mexicans in this week’s field and all of them are in the hunt for two additional bonuses of U.S. $5,000 available by Bupa Mexico to each of the two highest-ranked Mexican players at the conclusion of the Totalplay Cup season. Not playing this week, but currently tied for 18th in the Totalplay Cup points list after his win last Sunday at the Jalisco Open GDL, José de Jesús Rodríguez is one of the players to beat in the race for the Bupa bonuses. The following are the scores and positions for the Mexicans playing at PGA Riviera Maya: