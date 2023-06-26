Rodríguez wins Jalisco Open for second consecutive year

“I have been making a lot of bogeys this season, so my goal coming into this week was to limit the bogeys on my card. I was very focused on that because I’m a player who makes many birdies, but I’m also a player who makes many bogeys. That was my mindset, and fortunately, I was able to hit it really well off the tee. I’m beyond pleased by such an accomplishment,” said the Korn Ferry Tour veteran from Irapuato.