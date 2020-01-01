|
MONEY LEADERS
ORDER OF MERIT
|RANK
|LEADER
|MONEY
|1
|Augusto Núñez
|$148,734
|2
|Tom Whitney
|$86,860
|3
|Jared Wolfe
|$83,250
|4
|Evan Harmeling
|$70,789
|5
|John Somers
|$69,099
