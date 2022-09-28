Mario Tiziani, close-knit Stricker family member, forging own path

With no built in status from his PGA TOUR days, Mario Tiziani, the brother-in-law and agent of 10-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Steve Stricker, has played in 10 events this season and is in position to make the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Tiziani, 52, recorded the first top 10 of his career at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach on Sunday. His final round 5-under 67 helped him climb seven spots into a tie for seventh, four shots behind winner Steve Flesch. More importantly it moved him up 13 spots in the Charles Schwab Cup standings to 63rd, comfortably inside the line to make it into the first Schwab Cup Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Oct. 21-23 in Richmond, Virginia.

“It was a really fun week. Who knows, a shot or two or three here and there … but I'm happy to finish so well and to get my first top 10,” Tiziani said. “And what a venue for it. I’ve gotten to play a couple of tournaments there, and it never gets old. Even Spyglass Hill is one of my favorite courses. So we’re pretty lucky to have the opportunity to play there, and to finish top 10 is super special.”

Tiziani played golf professionally for 17 years following graduating from the University of Wisconsin, where he was captain of the golf team. He even attained a PGA TOUR card in 2005, but he finally gave up chasing the golf dream in 2010.

But the long-doused flame flickered after he turned 50 and Stricker arranged an exemption into the tournament in which he serves as host, the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin. Tiziani didn’t play particularly well (T71), but his scored improved in each round.

He played once more in the elongated, COVID-riddled 2020-21 season and things went much better. Tiziani received an exemption into the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and outside the glare of making his debut in front of so many family and friends, he turned in a surprise tie for 11th, propelled by an opening-round 65.