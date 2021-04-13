-
Alex Cejka wins another Monday Qualifier at Chubb Classic
April 13, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Alex Cejka won the Monday Qualifier to earn a spot in the Chubb Classic. (Getty Images)
Alex Cejka did it again.
He won the Monday Qualifier in February at the Cologuard Classic to make his PGA TOUR Champions debut and on Monday in Fort Myers, Florida, he won the qualifier for the Chubb Classic by shooting an 8-under 64 at Forest Country Club (Bear Course). Frank Lickliter finished second (7-under), Bobby Gage was third (6-under) and Jesus Rivas Garcia earned the final spot with a 5-under 67 and then bested Mark Walker in a playoff.
Cejka, who finished T38 at his debut in Tucson despite a closing 78, turned 50 in December. He made 414 starts on the PGA TOUR and won in 2015 at the Puerto Rico Open.
Lickliter will make his 10th career PGA TOUR Champions start while Gage will make his debut. Lickliter won twice on the PGA TOUR at the 2001 Kemper Insurance Open and the 2003 Chrysler Classic of Tucson. Gage last played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2006 and made 28 total PGA TOUR starts, 23 of them coming in 1998.
Garcia will make his second start on PGA TOUR Champions. He played in the 2019 U.S. Senior Open. He never played on PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour, but did play PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He won eight times on the Colombian Tour.
52 players finished the Monday Qualifier in Fort Myers.
The Chubb Classic begins on Friday at a new golf course, Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), in Naples, Florida. The PGA TOUR plays at Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course) for the QBE Shootout and the LPGA plays it's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, also on the Gold Course.
