The PGA TOUR has launched a channel on XUMO, a premier over-the-top (OTT) video service.
The TOUR’s channel on XUMO will feature highlights/recaps, player interviews, tournament previews, and live Featured Holes coverage from PGA TOUR LIVE.
The channel is now available on LG’s Channel Plus service, exclusively powered by XUMO on channel “IP-750,” and across the XUMO distribution network, including: Hisense, Sharp, VIZIO, and Panasonic smart TVs, and other connected devices.
XUMO delivers over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and live digital channels direct to consumers through smart TV, mobile, and other streaming device integrations.
Through strategic partnerships with LG, Hisense, VIZIO, and Panasonic, XUMO has developed one-click access for consumers to stream 100 free channels, as well as LG’s Channel Plus, exclusively powered by XUMO.
Along with the PGA TOUR channel, other XUMO channels include FOX Sports, Sports Illustrated, GQ, WIRED, NBC News, and more.