Official Marketing Partners
ADOBE
Adobe is proud to be an Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Creativity is in our DNA. Our game-changing innovations are redefining the possibilities of digital experiences. We connect content and data and introduce new technologies that democratize creativity, shape the next generation of storytelling, and inspire entirely new categories of business.
AON
Aon is the Official Risk, Retirement and Health Advisor of the PGA TOUR. Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Aon’s 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and maximize performance. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique season-long competition across both the PGA TOUR and LPGA. The challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in throughout the season. The winner from both Tours, measured by the lowest average score to par at the end of the regular season, will each win the Aon Trophy and an equal $1 million prize.
For more information, visit aon.com/partnerships.
ASCENDANT NATIONAL TITLE
Ascendant National Title, a Cypress Ascendant company, is proud to be the Official Title Insurer of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Ascendant is a national title and escrow company providing exceptional, personalized service to the real estate community. Employing top tier innovative technology and teams with vast experience managing commercial, lender, default and residential transactions, Ascendant is committed to exceeding expectations for all clients whether local or national.
Learn more at https://www.ant-usa.com/partnerships.
AVIS
Avis Car Rental is proud to be the official rental car of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Web.com Tour.
Avis Car Rental and its subsidiaries operate one of the world's best-known car rental brands, providing business and leisure customers with a wide range of services at approximately 5,100 locations in more than 165 countries.
Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. We try harder® to make every part of your journey stress and hassle free with premium programs, services and the perfect car or SUV to match your specific travel needs.
Visit avis.com/golf to book your next rental with us.
AWS
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) is proud to be the Official Cloud Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. AWS is also the Official Artificial Intelligence Cloud Provider, Official Machine Learning Cloud Provider and Official Deep Learning Cloud Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
As the Official Cloud Provider of the PGA TOUR, this partnership will transform the way golf content is created, distributed, and experienced, bringing fans closer to the action on the course. The TOUR will also leverage AWS to rapidly transform golf content into exciting new digital experiences that provide fans with a more complete and personalized experience across TOUR competition.
AWS has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform for 15 years. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services, within 24 geographic regions. Millions of customers trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs.
To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.
BetMGM
BetMGM, an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, is a market leading sports betting and gaming platform from BetMGM LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the company was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States. Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses.
For more information visit www.roardigital.com.
betPARX
betPARX, a proud Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour, is a mobile-first Sportsbook x Casino operating in PA, NJ, and MI. In 2022, betPARX has become the exclusive mobile sports betting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament held at Muirfield Village Golf Club. betPARX has recently relaunched its mobile offering across iOS and Android apps with cutting-edge, user-friendly technology that allows easy registration, quick and safe banking, and a wide variety of sports betting markets & casino games. BetPARX® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, which operates Parx Casino in Bensalem, PA, with over 3,000 slot machines, 141 live table games, and a 7,500 square foot world-class sportsbook.
For more information visit www.betparx.com.
BH SPORTS
BH SPORTS is proud to publish the Official PGA TOUR Essential Guide to Golf. The Essential Guide includes features, TOUR player profiles, and tournament previews for the upcoming PGA TOUR season. In addition, there are previews of the PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour seasons.
BRIDGESTONE TIRE
Bridgestone, a world leader in tire innovation and technology, is the Official Tire of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
Just as Bridgestone helps drivers all over the world get the most out of their cars, a large part of its TOUR sponsorship is aimed at helping golfers get the most out of their games. Bridgestone's integrated, multi-media marketing program includes a series of short, instructional "Improve Your Drive" videos that appear on PGATOUR.com and feature Bridgestone PGA TOUR players Matt Kuchar, Will MacKenzie, Brandt Snedeker and Kevin Stadler providing helpful golf tips.
Bridgestone also has an exciting on-site component at select PGA TOUR events. The "Improve Your Drive" expo features the Bridgestone Golf Ball Fitting Challenge. Golf fans can actually demo several golf ball brands and find out which ball is best for their own game.
And, of course, Bridgestone continues to be the title sponsor for the Bridgestone Invitational, one of four prestigious World Golf Championships. The First Tee, an initiative of the World Golf Foundation, is the primary beneficiary of the World Golf Championships and the Bridgestone Invitational.
Founded in 1931, the Bridgestone Corporation is world's largest manufacturer of tires and other rubber products. The company markets its goods in over 150 nations and has more than 100 plants in over 20 countries.
CAREY INTERNATIONAL
Carey is the Official Transportation Company of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The Carey partnership is a valuable benefit for TOUR professionals who are among the most highly traveled in sports. Carey provides complimentary services to TOUR professionals and develops custom transportation programs including on-site management and coordination for tournament events, title sponsors and corporate hospitality.
Carey International is the world's largest chauffeured transportation company with service in 480 cities in 75 countries. Since 1921, Carey has been synonymous with chauffeured transportation delivering superior quality, safety and security to the discriminating traveler. Outstanding service has been a hallmark of Carey, making it the service of choice for a wide range of customers including the Fortune 500, governments, celebrities and professional athletes.
Carey specializes in airport transfers, as-directed services, road shows, tours, corporate meetings and special events. Its worldwide fleet of late-model vehicles accommodates groups of all sizes with a selection of luxury sedans, limousines, vans, mini-buses and motor coaches. Carey features Lincoln cars.
For more information visit www.carey.com
CDW
CDW is the Official Technology Partner of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The PGA TOUR and CDW announced a five-year extension of their business and marketing relationship that extends through 2021. CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. A Fortune 500 company with multi-national capabilities, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs nearly 8,800 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017, the company generated net sales of nearly $15 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com. As a leading provider of technology solutions, CDW works with the TOUR to enhance its technological capabilities in a variety of areas. These include the continued advancement of the TOUR's ShotLink scoring system, expansion of technology-based solutions that improve the fan experience and advancement of the TOUR's operation for players and staff, plus the introduction of digital asset management at PGA TOUR Productions. In addition, the TOUR looks to CDW to improve on-site data communications between ShotLink, the media center, the broadcast compound and other locations.
For more information visit www.cdw.com
CHARLES SCHWAB
Charles Schwab is the Official Investment Firm of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. In the 20th year of this successful partnership, Schwab continues its support of the tournaments, players, administrators and fans of golf. This includes providing investment education services, one-on-one consultations with Schwab financial consultants and a variety of investment tools to PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions members, as well as to TOUR administrators and employees.
Through this sponsorship, Schwab supports many of the individual tournaments that comprise the PGA TOUR and is also the title sponsor of the Charles Schwab Challenge. On PGA TOUR Champions, the Charles Schwab Cup returns for its 16th season. The Charles Schwab Cup program includes not only the sponsorship of the season-long, points-based competition culminating in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the season-ending event on PGA TOUR Champions, but also marketing and advertising support of local tournament telecasts.
Visit www.schwabgolf.com to find out more about Charles Schwab on TOUR.
Citi
Citi is proud to be the first-ever Global Partner of The Presidents Cup, an event that builds bridges among countries, embraces the spirit of teamwork, and benefits many of the communities Citi serves around the world. A sponsor of The Presidents Cup since 2009, Citi is proud to maintain a strong partnership with the PGA TOUR and to support a tournament whose winners donate their winnings to a charity of their choice, extending the impact of this event outside the ropes and into communities around the world.
Citi, the leading global financial services company, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
COMCAST BUSINESS
Comcast Business is the Official Business Internet, Voice, Wi-Fi and SD-WAN Service Provider of the PGA TOUR, sponsoring the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10. The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup Standings at the end of the regular season. As part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $10 million bonus is shared among the top 10 finishers.
Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.
For more information, call 866-429-3085 or visit here.
DemandScience
DemandScience is the Official B2B Sales Pipeline Generation Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines. It’s accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals. DemandScience’s customer base of B2B sales and marketing professionals and C-suite decision-makers aligns perfectly with the PGA TOUR audience. Just like its customers, every golfer knows the importance of having the right information at the right time in order to succeed – and that’s what DemandScience does every day.
For more information, visit https://demandscience.com.
DraftKings
DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Game of the PGA TOUR as well as an Official Gaming Operator. DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets. The DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in several jurisdictions. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories.
Visit https://www.draftkings.com/about/ to learn more.
FanDuel
FanDuel Group, an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 46 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information, visit www.fanduel.com.
FedEx
FedEx is proud to deliver the FedExCup competition to golf fans. Since 2007, the FedExCup has been an exciting season-long points competition that has set a new standard for excellence and ushered in a thrilling new era for professional golf. Each season, players vie to become the FedExCup Champion, which distinguishes one player who not only performs well during the PGA TOUR Season, but also excels through the pressure of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs.
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $67 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities.
To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit news.fedex.com.
Forme
Forme is the umbrella sponsor of the Forme Tour, a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour home to players from around the world.
As a science-driven, wellness-technology company, Forme is dedicated to optimizing human posture and recovery to build a foundation for lifelong holistic living. Forme designs proven, therapeutic, wearable attire that detects, corrects and trains the body’s alignment giving users better posture, recovery and less pain that allows them to perform, think and live at their highest level. Forme’s products can be easily integrated into activities of daily living, for work, play, travel and sleep.
Forme is a FDA registered medical device and the only natural and sustainable solution for anyone with back issues. The therapeutic attire trains your muscles to always be in the correct position which helps cure your back, hip, shoulder and neck pain.
Forme wants to fully enhance people’s lives so they can be their best selves. Forme’s team of doctors, scientists and technology pioneers are constantly seeking ways to empower the community at large because true holistic health means improving the health of the entire community. All products are made in the U.S. with a focus on sustainable practices.
Meet the new standard of self-care, driven by science.
Visit https://forme.science
FORTUNE
FORTUNE is the Official Business Knowledge Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
FORTUNE is the premiere global, digital, mobile and social brand for premium business news and insights. FORTUNE covers bold innovators, smart companies, new ideas and innovative strategies that inspire the FORTUNE audience to accelerate their business success. FORTUNE is a global leader in business journalism with a combined audience of more than 9 million readers in print and online.
Visit fortune.com.
GETTY IMAGES
Getty Images is the Official Photographic Services Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
As the exclusive provider of all PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions competition photography, Getty Images holds the exclusive commercial rights for the licensing and digital distribution of PGA TOUR photography and photo archives to consumer and corporate clients. Their network of professional photographers, working alongside PGA TOUR photographers, provides extensive coverage of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour to the worldwide editorial marketplace.
Getty Images operates the PGA TOUR Images website (www.pgatourimages.com), a comprehensive source of official PGA TOUR images designed for licensing purposes. Those images are also made available to an audience of 4 million unique users every month on www.gettyimages.com. Through Getty Images commending technology and Web site, the PGA TOUR is able to directly reach significantly more outlets than ever before, bringing even greater levels of exposure for players, tournaments and business partners.
Based in Seattle with 21 offices worldwide, Getty Images tailors their products and services for customers in more than 100 countries. A truly global company, Getty offers localized image data and contextual search capabilities in 6 local languages.
Contact: Brandon Lopez 323-202-4061323-202-4061 Brandon.Lopez@gettyimages.com.
Golf Digest
Golf Digest is proud to be the Official Golf Publication of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
Golf Digest is the No. 1, most widely-read golf publication in the world and the authority on how to play, what to play and where to play. Golf Digest's aim is to enhance the enjoyment of all facets of the game, making its readers better players, smarter consumers and more discerning travelers while offering the kind of informative and provocative stories that fuel the unending conversation that is golf. Golf Digest's mantra is THINK YOUNG/PLAY HARD, a philosophy that defines both its reader and editorial alike, and is what differentiates Golf Digest from the competition. It's not just about swing speed—it's a way of life. Visit Golf Digest at GolfDigest.com.
GRANT THORNTON
Grant Thornton is the Official Professional Services Firm of the PGA TOUR and a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship. Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.7 billion and operates 59 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.
Visit www.grantthornton.com for more information.
HAWAII TOURISM AUTHORITY
In January 2001, the Hawaii Tourism Authority entered into an Official Marketing Relationship with the PGA TOUR as the Official Sponsor of the Aloha Season. The relationship combines individual TOUR-related golf tournaments held annually in Hawaii into a marketing package that serves as the cornerstone for the state's $1-billion golf industry. For more information on the Hawaii Tourism Authority, visit www.gohawaii.com.
HYPERICE
Hyperice, the “Official Recovery Device of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” and a “Sponsor of PGA TOUR Active”, is the leader in recovery and movement enhancement technology. Designed in collaboration with the world’s best athletes and physiotherapists, Hyperice products improve physical performance by reducing recovery time and preventing injury. The quality of life is intimately connected to movement, and Hyperice uses a synthesis of science and physiology to support and advance the human condition. Hyperice gives you the tools to recover faster, so you can move better.
As part of the TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, Hyperice will activate and create custom content within PGA TOUR Active, a new TOUR initiative highlighting health, fitness and lifestyles of professional golfers, where fans get an inside look into the techniques and activities helping the world’s best perform at their peak. The partnership will also introduce Hyperice’s range of products and technologies into the Player Performance Centers, state-of-the-art mobile fitness centers that travel with the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions to provide fitness equipment and care through its recovery technology to players on-site at tournaments throughout the season which also permits the use of the devices inside the ropes during competition for recovery purposes.
JOHN DEERE
John Deere is the Official Tractor, Mower, Utility Vehicle, Golf Course Equipment Supplier, and Golf Course Equipment Leasing Company of the PGA TOUR and the Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the TPC Network. John Deere provides equipment to the PGA TOUR network of Tournament Players Clubs and Courses (TPCs) and is title sponsor of the John Deere Classic. Deere provides a full range of golf and turf equipment, along with utility vehicles and selected construction equipment, on an exclusive basis to each of the TOUR's owned and operated TPC courses. As courses are added to the TPC network around the world, each new course will be groomed with John Deere equipment.
KONICA MINOLTA
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is proud to be the Official Multifunction Printer of the PGA TOUR.
Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eight consecutive years.
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is one of the leaders in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers’ speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. The All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has won numerous awards and recognition, including placement in the Leaders Quadrant on the Gartner 2014 Magic Quadrant for Managed Print Services (MPS) and Managed Content Services (MCS). Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for four years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.kmbs.konicaminolta.us and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @konicaminoltaus.
KORN FERRY
Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, is the Umbrella Sponsor of the Korn Ferry Tour, the pathway to the PGA TOUR. Korn Ferry is also the Official Leadership Development Firm and Official Organizational Consulting and Talent Acquisition firm of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and Korn Ferry Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour sponsorship not only includes association with the season-long event series, but includes sponsorship of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and its culminating event, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
Korn Ferry develops and coaches 1.2 million people a year, puts someone in a new job every three minutes and has worked with companies to evaluate and assess nearly 70 million professionals. The firm has offices in more than 50 countries and 8,500 employees. Korn Ferry works with clients to design their organizational structures, roles and responsibilities, and helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. Korn Ferry also helps professionals at all levels navigate and advance their careers.
For more information, please visit: www.kornferry.com
LOCALiQ
LOCALiQ is the Official Digital Marketing Services Firm of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. LOCALiQ is Gannett Co., Inc.’s (NYSE: GCI) integrated marketing solutions brand that combines unique insights, intelligent technology, proven expertise, and scalable results to drive smarter growth for businesses. Gannett has deep roots in more than 260 communities across the U.S. and around the globe, a key asset to helping businesses grow. LOCALiQ combines the power of our network, as well as marketing services from ReachLocal to create a seamless end-to-end experience for clients. For more information, visit: www.localiq.com
Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is umbrella sponsor of PGA TOUR Canada - Mackenzie Tour
Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services to retail and institutional clients. The company has $71 billion in assets under management, and as part of IGM (a subsidiary of the Power Financial Group of Companies), is the largest independent asset manager in Canada, with $142 billion.
Everything we do starts with the needs of investors, whether they are saving for a child’s postsecondary education, setting money aside for the future needs of a family member with a disability, or funding their own retirement. In fact, our focus is summed up in our Vision statement: We are committed to the financial success of investors, through their eyes.
Maestro Dobel
Maestro Dobel is the Official Tequila of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 from a groundbreaking family of tequila-makers, who challenged traditional production methods to create the first modern expression of tequila. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino with Dobel Diamante and the first Smoked Tequila with Humito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.
Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc. /Vol. (80 Proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2021 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.
MASTERCARD
Mastercard is proud to be the Preferred Payment of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and presenting sponsor of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Mastercard implements the newest payment technologies at golf programs and events across the United States to enhance the PGA TOUR fan experience. Mastercard is committed to delivering exclusive access, experiences and benefits on and off the course through the company’s Priceless Golf, Priceless Cities and Priceless Surprises programs.
Mastercard is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as playing golf, shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone.
For more information, visit http://www.mastercard.us/
MEIOMI
Meiomi is the “Official Wine of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions”. Meiomi wines take their name from the word for “coast” in the language of the native Wappo American Indian tribe – a word that best symbolizes the character of the sought-after coastal California vineyards, which lend their fruit to Meiomi’s distinctive wines. Using some of the best grapes from the cool-climate vineyards coastal appellations of Sonoma, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties, the winemaking team blends the best expression of each coastal region into a harmoniously balanced and rich style across Meiomi’s Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rosé and Chardonnay wines. Meiomi wines are always rich and ripe, yet elegantly expressive, with depth and complexity.
For further information about Meiomi, please visit https://www.meiomi.com/.
MICHELOB ULTRA
Michelob ULTRA is the Official Beer of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Anheuser-Busch has participated in the TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program since 1994, celebrating over 20 years with the PGA TOUR. Michelob ULTRA is a smooth, refreshing light lager brewed using the finest pale two-row and six-row barley, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure cultured yeast strain. With only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs per 12-ounce serving, Michelob ULTRA encourages adult beer drinkers to "Live Life to the ULTRA" by leading active lifestyles. The Michelob ULTRA Family of Beers also includes Michelob ULTRA Amber, three Michelob ULTRA Fruit flavors - Lime Cactus, Dragon Fruit Peach and Pomegranate Raspberry and ULTRA 19th Hole, a refreshing mix of tea and lemonade. For more information, visit www.michelobultra.com.
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
Mitsubishi Electric U.S., Inc. is the Official Large Outdoor Video Display Provider and the Official HVAC Products of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The Diamond Vision LED Scoreboards are featured at over 40 PGA TOUR tournaments, bringing a new level of interaction and excitement. Mitsubishi Electric recently increased its involvement with the PGA TOUR by building 12 new Diamond Vision boards for the PGA TOUR Champions. The Diamond Vision boards have significantly upgraded the on-site fan experience through a variety of videos as well as an array of player and course information and graphics generated by the TOUR's real-time scoring system.
Mitsubishi Electric's U.S. operations include nearly a dozen companies that manufacture and market an extensive line of commercial, industrial and consumer products. These include elevators and escalators; cooling and heating systems; semiconductor devices; large-scale data walls, LCD flat panel display walls and stadium displays; automotive components, electronics systems; factory automation equipment; power products; satellite systems, solar panels; industrial printers and more.
For more information visit us.mitsubishielectric.com/en/.
MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley is a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship. In addition to this exclusive designation, Morgan Stanley will continue to sponsor breakfast and lunch for Executive Women’s Day at 10 PGA TOUR events for the third year, including THE PLAYERS. Executive Women’s Day, a part of the PGA TOUR’s Women’s Initiative, engages women in PGA TOUR tournament markets through a forum that brings together hundreds of local business leaders and innovators for a day to discuss personal and career development, share ideas and expand their networks.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 43 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.
For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
NETJETS
Since 2014, NetJets has been proud to be The Official Private Jet Sponsor for the PGA TOUR. We understand that life is a never-ending balancing act for the players. And we’re dedicated to offering the fastest, easiest means of travel that simultaneously helps the PGA TOUR Members maximize their time. As the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest, most diverse fleet in the world -- nearly 700 aircraft worldwide -- NetJets guarantees ultimate accessibility and flexibility with a flight in as little as 10 hours. Our pilots and crews are the most experienced and best-trained in the industry. This commitment to safety offers PGA TOUR Members incomparable peace of mind, allowing them to focus less on the stress of travel and more on their upcoming game and obligations. And ultimately, this leads to greater success inside the ropes.
NetJets celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2014, having been established in 1964 as the world’s first private jet charter and management company. In 1986, NetJets pioneered the concept of fractional aircraft ownership offering individuals and businesses all of the benefits of whole aircraft ownership and more, at a fraction of the cost. Today, NetJets offers a full range of private aviation solutions to 7,600 Owners worldwide. With operations in the United States, Europe and China, NetJets’ reach is truly global. For more information on NetJets customer programs and services, please visit www.netjets.com.
NOBULL
NOBULL is a global training brand. NOBULL footwear, apparel and accessories are made for people who train hard and don't believe in excuses. NOBULL products perform with you when and where you need them. Founded in 2015 by Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer, NOBULL is headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global community.
For more information, please visit www.nobullproject.com.
O'Doul's
O'Doul's is enjoying its 18th year as the Official Non-Alcohol Brew of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The best-selling non-alcohol brew in the United States, O'Doul's also features the PGA Tour logo on a variety of its primary and secondary packaging. O'Doul's and O'Doul's Amber are ideal alternative malt beverages for those consumers who enjoy the great taste of beer but prefer not to have the alcohol. For more information, visit www.odouls.com.
PointsBet
PointsBet, a proud Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. PointsBet currently offers its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey, with plans to soon launch in Colorado and Michigan. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is an industry leader in live, in-play betting, and has also introduced to market a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative product that rewards players exponentially the more correct their wagers are.
For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.
ROCKET MORTGAGE
Rocket Mortgage is the "Official Mortgage Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions" and is the creator of the renowned Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Rocket Mortgage leverages the sponsorship through consumer promotions and fan engagement, and gives golf fans a simple, easy process and amazing mortgage experience. The Rocket Mortgage Classic introduced its Changing the Course initiative in 2020 – a program committed to ensuring that Detroit households become digitally included and that residents have access to job training, education, telemedicine and other necessities that are the hallmark of a connected and thriving community.
Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage is the nation’s largest mortgage lender. The company closed $351 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2021. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix.
ROLEX
Rolex is recognized the world over as the leader in the Swiss watchmaking and enjoys an unparalleled reputation for quality and know-how. The company ensures the distribution of its watches and the quality of their maintenance through a network of 28 affiliates and several thousand official Rolex jewellers worldwide. Today, Rolex is involved in numerous partnerships and sponsoring activities in fields as varied as art and culture, tennis, golf, sailing, equestrian and automobile sports. All of these disciplines combine precision and endurance, and call on participants to push themselves above and beyond their limits. The privileged association between Rolex and golf dates back to 1967, when Arnold Palmer became a Rolex Testimonee. Today, Rolex is associated not only with the most important and prestigious entities governing golf worldwide but also with the principal professional tours, tournaments and personalities in the world of both men's and women's golf. The Presidents Cup is a unique team event showcasing the best international golfers outside Europe who compete for the honor. It is therefore a natural move for Rolex to proudly support the Presidents Cup as Global Partner.
SERVPRO
SERVPRO® is proud to be the Official Cleanup and Restoration Company of the PGA TOUR.
Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO® Franchise System is a national leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO® System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners.
SERVPRO® will initiate marketing efforts across multiple PGA TOUR platforms; including tournament activation, national media, access to national TPC courses and business networking opportunities. In the upcoming year, SERVPRO® will partner with the PGA TOUR and TPC Clubhouses to develop emergency ‘Ready’ plans to insure business preparedness in case of weather related or other disasters.
With the SERVPRO® Ready Plan APP and Emergency Ready Profile, tools created for property managers and owners, business interruption can be minimized by having an immediate plan of action. Knowing what to do and what to expect in advance is the key to timely mitigation and can help minimize how water and fire damage can affect your home or business. Visit www.servpro.com/ready for more information.
SOUTHERN COMPANY
With more than 9 million customers, 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput, Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company serving the Southeast through its subsidiaries.
A leading U.S. producer of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Southern Company owns electric utilities in four states, natural gas distribution utilities in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for energy innovation, excellent customer service, high reliability and retail electric prices that are below the national average.
Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency, and creating new products and services for the benefit of customers.
Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, listed by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity and designated a Top Employer for Hispanics by Hispanic Network. The company has earned a National Award of Nuclear Science and History from the National Atomic Museum Foundation for its leadership and commitment to nuclear development and is continually ranked among the top utilities in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Electric and Gas Utility rankings.
TIFFANY & CO.
Tiffany & Co. is an Official Award and Gift Provider of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Web.com Tour. Tiffany & Co. creates awards for many of the world's greatest sporting events including the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the National Football League, the National Basketball Association Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, Major League Baseball World Series Trophy and the U.S. Open Tennis Championship Trophies. In 2007, Tiffany & Co., joined forces with the PGA TOUR to create the FedExCup Trophy - a sterling silver spun cup designed for the PGA TOUR's season-long points competition. Tiffany & Co. also produces trophies for several other PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events such as The Presidents Cup, Northern Trust Open, and Dick's Sporting Goods Open to name a few. For more information, click here.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the Official Vodka of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Tito’s Handmade Vodka was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert “Tito” Beveridge. In the mid-nineties, inspired and driven to do something he loved, Tito obtained the first legal permit to distill in the state of Texas. On a plot of land in rural Austin, he built a one-room shack, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s corn-based vodka is certified gluten free. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation, Inc. in Austin, Texas, and is available in Liter, 1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, 200ml, and 50ml sizes. For more information, visit here.
TRAVELERS
Travelers is one of the largest commercial property and casualty insurers in the United States. Travelers is the title sponsor to the PGA TOUR's Travelers Championship as well as the Official Property Casualty Insurance Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. In addition, Travelers is an industry leader in providing property/liability coverage for golf facilities through its Eagle 3 program. Since 1988, Eagle 3 has insured PGA TOUR tournaments and the TOUR's Tournament Players Clubs across the country under its Tournament Liability Insurance Program.
TruGreen
TruGreen is the nation’s leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit http://www.TruGreen.com, http://www.facebook.com/TruGreen, or the TruGreen app for more information.
UNITED AIRLINES
As the Official Airline of the PGA TOUR®, PGA TOUR Champions and the Korn Ferry Tour, United Airlines is proud to fly golfers and golf fans to over 330 destinations worldwide. With the shared purpose of connecting people and uniting the world, United strives to provide the best travel experience and world-class club facilities all while offering the most comprehensive route network in the industry. United also offers the most rewarding loyalty program with MileagePlus® where members have the unique opportunity to use their miles to bid on exclusive PGA TOUR experiences at exclusives.mileageplus.com/golf. MileagePlus members can also access discounts on tee times and equipment rentals at select TPC® Network properties by visiting https://tpc.com/united
Look for a strong United presence on the PGA TOUR this year in San Francisco (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), Los Angeles (The Genesis Invitational), Austin (WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play), New York/New Jersey (THE NORTHERN TRUST), Chicago (BMW Championship) and Houston (Houston Open).
United Rentals
The Best People, Equipment and Solutions in the Industry
United Rentals provides the world’s largest fleet of rental equipment to event operations and commercial contractors, as well as public and private works. We offer our customers 830+ locations throughout North America and true 24/7 support, including on-site maintenance day or night, to keep their rental equipment and events/jobsites up and running.
USA TODAY SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports has been a proud Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions since 2014. Reaching more than 150 million digital/print readers through the USA TODAY Network, USA TODAY Sports brings the most comprehensive local-to-national golf coverage throughout the season, highlighting weekly news, tournaments, stats, standings and results.
The USA TODAY Sports Media Group encompasses sports initiatives across USA TODAY Sports and Gannett’s Network of 270+ well-known local media properties serving passionate sports fans. It also includes the sports photography wire service IMAGN, exclusive entitlement properties such as Admeter and College Football and Basketball Coaches’ Polls, as well as over 70 vertical sports sites such as Golfweek, the most authentic and authoritative voice in golf; For The Win, the first mainstream sports media property focused exclusively on “social news”; mixed martial arts site MMAjunkie.com, and teams sites such as Bearswire and Buckeyeswire, among many others. USA TODAY is part of Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI).
VALSPAR
Valspar® is proud to be Official Paint of the PGA TOUR and Title Sponsor of the Valspar Championship, the Most Colorful PGA TOUR Tournament in the World.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Valspar is a 208-year-old global leader in paint and coatings, best known for its colorful paints and reassuring color guarantee. Valspar consumer paints are widely available at home centers, hardware stores and locally owned paint stores, but Valspar also makes colorful and protective coatings for some of the world’s most-recognized brands, including the red of Coca-Cola cans, the yellow of Case construction equipment and the iconic green of John Deere equipment.
Learn more about Valspar at www.valsparpaint.com.
Velocity Global
Velocity Global, which delivers a global work platform for employers to grow compliant distributed workforces in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States, is the Official Global Workforce Solutions Platform and the Official Professional Employer Organization of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Velocity Global is the first presenting sponsor of PGA TOUR University and holds naming rights to the Velocity Global Ranking. Just as its global work platform provides access to a next-generation workforce anytime, anywhere, the Velocity Global Ranking provides access to the top players of the next generation of golf to earn playing status on the Korn Ferry Tour and international Tours under the PGA TOUR umbrella.
Learn more about Velocity Global here.
WHOOP
WHOOP, the human performance company, is the Official Fitness Wearable of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. WHOOP transforms how athletes, individuals, and teams understand their bodies through continuous health monitoring via 24/7 wearable technology. PGA TOUR players, caddies, and staff utilize the latest WHOOP products and technology in an effort to maximize their performance and optimize training. WHOOP technology will provide personalized insights and other health data on and off the golf course. This partnership will introduce a revolutionary highlight program, incorporating athletes' heart rate and other biometric data into video during the most exciting moments of the season, bringing fans a new look into their favorite golfers.
Learn more about WHOOP here.
YETI
YETI is proud to be the Official Insulated Cup and Official Insulated Cooler of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
YETI is a growing designer, marketer, retailer, and distributor of a variety of innovative, branded, premium products to a wide-ranging customer base. Its mission is to ensure that each YETI product delivers exceptional performance and durability in any environment, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere else life takes its customers. By consistently delivering high-performing products, YETI has built a following of engaged brand loyalists throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and elsewhere, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. YETI’s relationship with customers continues to thrive and deepen as a result of its innovative new product introductions, expansion and enhancement of existing product families, and multifaceted branding activities.
For more information, visit www.yeti.com.