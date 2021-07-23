×
Points List

Points List

, Jul 23, 2021

TOUR Average 65574

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS POINTS # OF WINS # OF TOP 10S POINTS BEHIND LEAD
1 36 Mac Meissner 3 546 1 1 0
2 1 Philip Knowles 3 542 1 1 4
3 2 Samuel Saunders 3 500 1 1 46
4 3 Clay Feagler 3 430 0 2 116
5 4 Trevor Werbylo 3 423 0 2 123
6 5 Luke Schniederjans 3 317 0 2 229
7 Joey Savoie 1 300 0 1 246
8 13 Carter Jenkins 3 291 0 2 255
9 10 Justin Doeden 3 255 0 2 291
10 6 Alex Smalley 3 221 0 2 325
11 7 Quade Cummins 2 190 0 2 356
12 15 Andrew Yun 3 171 0 2 375
13 9 Michael Johnson 3 168 0 1 378
14 8 Bryson Nimmer 3 142 0 1 404
15 11 Lukas Euler 2 125 0 1 421
16 Jake Scott 3 123 0 1 423
17 12 Charles Huntzinger 3 116 0 1 430
18 31 Byron Meth 3 113 0 1 433
19 38 Brian Carlson 3 104 0 1 442
20 T39 Keller Harper 2 104 0 1 442
21 16 Kyle Westmoreland 3 101 0 1 445
22 14 Peyton White 3 101 0 1 445
23 22 Gavin Hall 3 96 0 450
T24 Dylan Meyer 3 89 0 1 457
T24 Matt McCarty 1 89 0 1 457
26 T54 Michael Feagles 3 87 0 1 459
27 T25 Andrew Dorn 3 84 0 1 462
28 T61 Jeremy Paul 3 80 0 1 466
29 17 Alexandre Fuchs 3 80 0 1 466
30 23 Turk Pettit 2 79 0 467
31 T32 Isaiah Salinda 3 79 0 467
32 18 Cooper Musselman 3 76 0 470
33 T43 Travis Trace 3 75 0 471
T34 T19 Keenan Huskey 3 75 0 471
T34 T19 Steven Fisk 3 75 0 1 471
36 24 Jonathan Garrick 3 74 0 472
37 T32 Christopher Petefish 3 71 0 475
38 21 Jared du Toit 3 71 0 475
T39 T54 Lee Detmer 3 71 0 475
T39 T54 Austin Squires 3 71 0 475
41 85 Ian Holt 3 69 0 1 477
42 T92 Edward Figueroa 3 66 0 1 480
43 35 Wil Bateman 3 66 0 480
44 T25 Austin Morrison 3 65 0 1 481
45 David Pastore 2 61 0 1 485
46 27 Blake Wagoner 3 60 0 486
47 28 Jeffrey Kang 3 60 0 486
48 T32 George Markham 3 58 0 488
49 29 Patrick Cover 3 58 0 488
50 30 Jorge Garcia 3 57 0 489
51 T39 Jason Thresher 3 54 0 492
52 T95 Thomas Lim 3 49 0 497
T53 Jordan Hahn 2 44 0 502
T53 Briggs Duce 3 44 0 502
T55 T78 Alex Schaake 3 44 0 502
T55 37 Carson Young 3 44 0 502
T57 T39 Cole Miller 3 43 0 503
T57 T39 Brad Miller 3 43 0 503
59 T43 Tee-K Kelly 3 42 0 504
60 91 Jonathan Brightwell 3 40 0 506
61 45 Steven Chervony 3 38 0 508
62 T54 Luis Gagne 3 38 0 508
63 46 Ryann Ree 3 37 0 509
64 50 J.J. Grey 3 35 0 511
65 47 Grady Brame 3 34 0 512
T66 T48 Kevin Techakanokboon 3 33 0 513
T66 Charlie Netzel 1 33 0 513
T66 T48 Morgan DeNeen 1 33 0 513
69 51 James Allenby 3 33 0 513
T70 T61 Sam Fidone 3 31 0 515
T70 T61 Trey Shirley 3 31 0 515
T72 T52 Ryan Siegler 1 29 0 517
T72 T52 Chris Crisologo 3 29 0 517
74 Josh Hart 1 27 0 519
T75 T58 Zach Zaback 1 24 0 522
T75 T58 Camilo Aguado 1 24 0 522
77 T98 Andrew McCain 3 23 0 523
78 60 Matt Ryan 3 23 0 523
79 T104 Joseph Harrison 3 22 0 524
80 T73 Zack Taylor 3 20 0 526
T81 T61 Billy Walthouse 3 20 0 526
T81 T61 Ryan Sullivan 1 20 0 526
T83 Eric McCardle 3 19 0 527
T83 Stoney Crouch 2 19 0 527
T83 James Hervol 2 19 0 527
86 66 Wei-Hsuan Wang 2 18 0 528
T87 T67 Graysen Huff 1 17 0 529
T87 T67 Jeremy Gandon 1 17 0 529
T87 T67 Davis Shore 1 17 0 529
T87 T67 Billy Tom Sargent 2 17 0 529
T87 T67 Kyler Dunkle 3 17 0 529
92 T98 Eric Ansett 3 15 0 531
93 72 David Longmire 3 15 0 531
94 T73 Spencer Ralston 2 15 0 531
95 75 Hayden Shieh 3 13 0 533
96 76 Zach Cabra 3 12 0 534
97 77 Riley Wheeldon 3 11 0 535
98 T86 David Germann 3 11 0 535
T99 Jeffrey Swegle 3 11 0 535
T99 Brandon P. Smith 3 11 0 535
T101 T78 Blake Elliott 3 10 0 536
T101 T78 Jonathan Hardee 3 10 0 536
T101 T78 Beau Breault 1 10 0 536
T104 T82 Ben Lein 2 10 0 536
T104 T82 Hagen Fell 1 10 0 536
T104 T82 Sean Walsh 3 10 0 536
T107 Chase Koepka 1 8 0 538
T107 Greg Eason 3 8 0 538
T107 Joshua Seiple 3 8 0 538
T110 T86 Jonathan Keppler 1 7 0 539
T110 T86 Jake Johnson 3 7 0 539
T110 T86 Corey Pereira 3 7 0 539
T110 T86 Ryan Elmore 3 7 0 539
T114 T92 Albert Pistorius 2 6 0 540
T114 T92 Austin Hitt 3 6 0 540
T116 Cody Burrows 1 5 0 541
T116 Zach Smith 3 5 0 541
T116 Daniel O'Rourke 3 5 0 541
T116 T95 Mikel Martinson 1 5 0 541
120 97 Tain Lee 2 5 0 541
T121 Frederick Wedel 1 5 0 541
T121 Logan Lockwood 3 5 0 541
T123 T98 Zane Thomas 3 4 0 542
T123 T98 Jovan Rebula 2 4 0 542
125 Kyle Mueller 3 4 0 542
T126 T102 David Sanders 3 4 0 542
T126 T102 Thomas Forster 3 4 0 542
T128 T104 Calum Masters 1 3 0 543
T128 Benjamin Shipp 3 3 0 543
T128 Stanton Schorr 3 3 0 543
T131 T106 Sebastian Crampton 2 3 0 543
T131 T106 Michael Chanaud 3 3 0 543
133 Blair Hamilton 3 3 0 543
134 Bennett Baker 3 3 0 543
135 Zander Lozano 3 3 0 543
136 108 Steven Ihm 3 3 0 543
137 109 Maximilian Mehles 1 3 0 543

The cumulative points for the year that the player has earned in the regular season season of the points race. (2692)