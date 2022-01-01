JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CANADA (0-1)

2022 Lost to Danny Walker, Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates

Personal

Father, Chester Musselman, also played golf at the University of Kentucky. His uncle Tommy, great uncle Billy and grandpa Tom Sr. all also played college golf.

Walk-up song would be "Rockstar" by Nickelback.

If he wasn't playing golf, he would be coaching.

Proposed to his wife on top of the Seelbach Hotel in Louisville, forgetting that she was scared of heights.

Best early golf memory was the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla, described as the best sporting event he's ever seen.

Musselman is passionate about Kosair Children's Hospital, his best friend (and caddy at Q-School) had cancer as a child.

Was high school teammates in Louisville at St. Xavier High with fellow LOCALiQ Series player Brendon Doyle.

Special Interests

Dogs

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Shot a final-round 65 TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in late-July, finishing regulation at 16-under, tied with Danny Walker. In the playoff, watched as Walker poured in a birdie putt to win. Second-place finish was his career-best showing.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in all 10 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend seven times while posting two top-10s, one a playoff loss. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and finished the season No. 14 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Shot a final-round 65 TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in late-July, finishing regulation at 16-under, tied with Danny Walker. In the playoff, watched as Walker poured in a birdie putt to win. Second-place finish was his career-best showing.

2021 Season

Played in eight Forme Tour tournaments, making six cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 35th on the Points List.

The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club: Got off to a hot start in Southern Indiana before stalling. Opened with a 10-under 61 then went 69-67-69 the rest of the way to T9 with Eric Ansett.

2020 Season

Played in six LOCALiQ Series events, winning once, making four cuts and finishing eighth on the final points list. In his lone Korn Ferry Tour start, made the cut in the Bahamas (T50).

The Invitational at Auburn University Club (LOCALiQ Series): Entered the final round at Auburn University Club three strokes behind leader Alex Smalley but in the last group of the day. Played solid golf throughout regulation, shooting a 6-under 66. Bogeyed the 17th hole in Thursday’s final round, opening the door for Bryson Nimmer, who birdied the 54th hole to force a playoff. After he chipped in from 33 feet for birdie on the third extra hole, Nimmer canned a 17-foot putt behind him to extend the playoff to a fourth hole. Won the event when Nimmer couldn’t make his 13-foot par putt on No. 10. The victory was his first multi-round win since he turned professional and moved him to fourth in the points standings.

2019 Season

Had seven PGA TOUR Canada appearances, making six cuts and registering four top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 48 on the Order of Merit to retain PGA TOUR Canada status through the 2020 season.

2017 Season

Kentucky Open: During his senior year at Kentucky and still an amateur, shot a final-round, 4-under 67 at Hurstbourne CC to finish at 7-under overall to win his state open, finishing a stroke ahead of runner-up Logan Hogge. Hogge had a chance to force a playoff or even win outright, but he bogeyed the 54th and final hole.

Amateur Highlights