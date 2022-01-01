JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Personal

Has a few nicknames: Smoothie, Barnyard and Hank.

Says he began playing golf by watching Tiger Woods and because "I was such a bad hockey player."

Always plays a No. 4 golf ball in tournament rounds.

Loves fishing.

Special Interests

Fishing

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Appeared in four PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend one time. Finished the season No. 143 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made two of three cuts and turned in one top-40 performance.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 158th on the points list.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Shot three 68s and a third-round 69 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January to T6 with four others. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

In 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, made three cuts, good for a 140th-place Order of Merit finish. Played in four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, enjoying three made cuts. Ended the year 145th on the Order of Merit

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Was the top Canadian finisher in the field at Mission Inn Resort and CLub, shooting 69-68 over his final 36 holes to T4 with two others. Earned full status for the first half of the season.

Amateur Highlights