JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2017

2017 Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

PGA TOUR Canada Victories (3)

2019 Season

Canada Life Open

GolfBC Championship

2022 Season

CRMC Championship presented by Gertens

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CANADA (0-1)

2022 Lost to Scott Stevens, Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist

Personal

Huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and Anaheim Ducks.

Connected to Costa Mesa United which helps raise money for all youth sports in his hometown.

Loves to work out. If he didn't play golf, he would pursue a career in the fitness industry.

His earliest golf memory is watching Tiger Woods beat Stephen Ames, 9 and 8, at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship and having Woods' caddie, Steve Williams, toss him one of the balls Woods used during the match. The ball still sits displayed on his desk.

Special Interests

Basketball, bowling, Rubik's Cube

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

GolfBC Championship: Turned in four rounds in the 60s, including middle rounds of 66-65 at Gallagher’s Canyon GC in early September, to T8 with Canadians Étienne Papineau and Joey Savoie.

Turned in four rounds in the 60s, including middle rounds of 66-65 at Gallagher’s Canyon GC in early September, to T8 with Canadians Étienne Papineau and Joey Savoie. CRMC Championship presented by Gertens: Opened 64-65-61 to take the lead into the final round at Cragun’s Legacy Courses in Minnesota in late-August. Shot a bogey-free, 6-under 64 on the last day, including a birdie on the 72nd hole, to secure the two-shot triumph over Wil Bateman. The victory, his third career PGA TOUR Canada title, came courtesy of 49 consecutive bogey-free holes to finish the tournament. Made five eagles during the week, tying the Tour’s all-time record. Finished his second round in style, with a birdie, eagle-eagle finish. The first of the two eagles was a hole-in-one at Cragun’s par-3 17th.

Opened 64-65-61 to take the lead into the final round at Cragun’s Legacy Courses in Minnesota in late-August. Shot a bogey-free, 6-under 64 on the last day, including a birdie on the 72nd hole, to secure the two-shot triumph over Wil Bateman. The victory, his third career PGA TOUR Canada title, came courtesy of 49 consecutive bogey-free holes to finish the tournament. Made five eagles during the week, tying the Tour’s all-time record. Finished his second round in style, with a birdie, eagle-eagle finish. The first of the two eagles was a hole-in-one at Cragun’s par-3 17th. Quebec Open: Began the final round 11 shots behind 54-hole leader Ryan Gerard in early August at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier’s Heritage Course. Made things interesting with a closing, 7-under 65, the best round of the day, to earn the top-five finish, a T3 with Jeffrey Kang and Travis Trace, three shots short of Gerard.

Began the final round 11 shots behind 54-hole leader Ryan Gerard in early August at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier’s Heritage Course. Made things interesting with a closing, 7-under 65, the best round of the day, to earn the top-five finish, a T3 with Jeffrey Kang and Travis Trace, three shots short of Gerard. Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist: Rallied on the final day, shooting a best-of-the-tournament-tying 63 at Uplands GC in Victoria in the PGA TOUR Canada season-opener. In the playoff, birdied the first two extra holes, matching Scott Stevens, but couldn’t make it three in a row, dropping into second place.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in all 10 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, winning his third career title while making eight cuts and posting three other top-10s. Entered the final tournament of the year with the Fortinet Cup lead but dropped to No. 2 behind Wil Bateman. Claimed 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

GolfBC Championship: Turned in four rounds in the 60s, including middle rounds of 66-65 at Gallagher’s Canyon GC in early September, to T8 with Canadians Étienne Papineau and Joey Savoie.

Turned in four rounds in the 60s, including middle rounds of 66-65 at Gallagher’s Canyon GC in early September, to T8 with Canadians Étienne Papineau and Joey Savoie. CRMC Championship presented by Gertens: Opened 64-65-61 to take the lead into the final round at Cragun’s Legacy Courses in Minnesota in late-August. Shot a bogey-free, 6-under 64 on the last day, including a birdie on the 72nd hole, to secure the two-shot triumph over Wil Bateman. The victory, his third career PGA TOUR Canada title, came courtesy of 49 consecutive bogey-free holes to finish the tournament. Made five eagles during the week, tying the Tour’s all-time record. Finished his second round in style, with a birdie, eagle-eagle finish. The first of the two eagles was a hole-in-one at Cragun’s par-3 17th.

Opened 64-65-61 to take the lead into the final round at Cragun’s Legacy Courses in Minnesota in late-August. Shot a bogey-free, 6-under 64 on the last day, including a birdie on the 72nd hole, to secure the two-shot triumph over Wil Bateman. The victory, his third career PGA TOUR Canada title, came courtesy of 49 consecutive bogey-free holes to finish the tournament. Made five eagles during the week, tying the Tour’s all-time record. Finished his second round in style, with a birdie, eagle-eagle finish. The first of the two eagles was a hole-in-one at Cragun’s par-3 17th. Quebec Open: Began the final round 11 shots behind 54-hole leader Ryan Gerard in early August at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier’s Heritage Course. Made things interesting with a closing, 7-under 65, the best round of the day, to earn the top-five finish, a T3 with Jeffrey Kang and Travis Trace, three shots short of Gerard.

Began the final round 11 shots behind 54-hole leader Ryan Gerard in early August at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier’s Heritage Course. Made things interesting with a closing, 7-under 65, the best round of the day, to earn the top-five finish, a T3 with Jeffrey Kang and Travis Trace, three shots short of Gerard. Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist: Rallied on the final day, shooting a best-of-the-tournament-tying 63 at Uplands GC in Victoria in the PGA TOUR Canada season-opener. In the playoff, birdied the first two extra holes, matching Scott Stevens, but couldn’t make it three in a row, dropping into second place.

2021 Season

Had a promising start to his Korn Ferry Tour season, with a top-10 in Mexico in March 2020, but it turned out to be his only top-10 in 36 official appearances. Finished 112th on the Points List.

2020 Season

In the Korn Ferry Tour super season, played in 36 tournaments, making 16 cuts. Earned one top-10 finish to close the campaign 112th on the Points List.

El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Spurred by a final-round 7-under 65, earned a T9, finishing the week at 9-under 279.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 PGA TOUR Canada events, making nine cuts, winning twice and picking up three other top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 3 on the Order of Merit to earn 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Players Cup: Made 20 birdies and an eagle during the week at Southwood G&CC, shooting par or better each round to finish at 11-under, good for a T7, with Kyle Mueller, Richard Lee and Ian Holt.

Made 20 birdies and an eagle during the week at Southwood G&CC, shooting par or better each round to finish at 11-under, good for a T7, with Kyle Mueller, Richard Lee and Ian Holt. HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: Shooting 67 or better each day, made a late charge Sunday at Oakfield G&CC, making birdie on hole Nos. 15-17 to match Lorens Chan’s lead. Stumbled on the 72nd hole, missing the fairway and hitting into the greenside bunker, unable to get up and down for par. Eventually finished as the runner-up but moved back to the top spot on the Order of Merit due to his tournament-leading 27-birdie performance.

Shooting 67 or better each day, made a late charge Sunday at Oakfield G&CC, making birdie on hole Nos. 15-17 to match Lorens Chan’s lead. Stumbled on the 72nd hole, missing the fairway and hitting into the greenside bunker, unable to get up and down for par. Eventually finished as the runner-up but moved back to the top spot on the Order of Merit due to his tournament-leading 27-birdie performance. Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Made three eagles during the event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, including one on the 72nd hole to finish solo third. Broke 70 in all four rounds for the first time in his PGA TOUR Canada career.

Made three eagles during the event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, including one on the 72nd hole to finish solo third. Broke 70 in all four rounds for the first time in his PGA TOUR Canada career. GolfBC Championship: Continued his torrid play to start the season, recording his second win of the season and third title of the season counting his Qualifying Tournament victory. Opened with a 64 at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC to take the first-round lead. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, with former UCLA teammate Jonathan Garrick. Was one shot off the 54-hole lead of Lorens Chan, another UCLA teammate. Stormed back on the final day, shooting an 8-under 63 in a bogey-free round that included six birdies and an eagle, to edge Garrick by a shot.

Continued his torrid play to start the season, recording his second win of the season and third title of the season counting his Qualifying Tournament victory. Opened with a 64 at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC to take the first-round lead. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, with former UCLA teammate Jonathan Garrick. Was one shot off the 54-hole lead of Lorens Chan, another UCLA teammate. Stormed back on the final day, shooting an 8-under 63 in a bogey-free round that included six birdies and an eagle, to edge Garrick by a shot. Canada Life Open: Beginning the final round five strokes back of the lead, shot 4-under on the front nine and then made birdie on four of his final five holes of the tournament to fire 64 and pick up his first-career PGA TOUR Canada victory, defeating James Allenby and Brian Carlson by two shots. Played the back-nine par-5s in 7-under, birdieing No. 12 all four days and making three birdies and a second-round par on No. 18.

Beginning the final round five strokes back of the lead, shot 4-under on the front nine and then made birdie on four of his final five holes of the tournament to fire 64 and pick up his first-career PGA TOUR Canada victory, defeating James Allenby and Brian Carlson by two shots. Played the back-nine par-5s in 7-under, birdieing No. 12 all four days and making three birdies and a second-round par on No. 18. Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Matching the low round of the week at Wigwam Resort, shooting a third-round 65, claimed medalist honours and fully-exempt status for the entire 2019 PGA TOUR Canada season. Finishing at 16-under, won the event by two strokes over Will Zalatoris.

2018 Season

Battling injuries through the year, finished 107th on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit, making five cuts in 10 starts

2017 Season

Finished the year 57th on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit to retain status for 2018 despite making just seven starts due to a back injury, posting two top-10s.

GolfBC Championship: Finished T9 in British Columbia, where he was tied for third after 54 holes but closed with a 1-over-par 72.

Finished T9 in British Columbia, where he was tied for third after 54 holes but closed with a 1-over-par 72. Freedom 55 Financial Open: Posted a T4, shooting four rounds under par.

Posted a T4, shooting four rounds under par. Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-San Jacinto, CA: Earned exempt status for the season by capturing medalist honors at the California event at Soboba Spring GC.

Amateur Highlights

Played college golf at UCLA, where he was teammates with current PGA TOUR Latinoamerica's Manav Shah and Korn Ferry Tour members Lorens Chan and Corey Shaun. Turned pro midway through his senior season.

Posted a score of 10-under par 61 at U.S. Open local qualifying at Newport Beach CC in 2017. Qualified for the 2015 U.S. Open (missed the cut).

Tied for second in stroke play at the 2015 California Amateur and made it to the quarterfinals of match play in that event.

Qualified for the 2015 U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields CC outside Chicago. Finished third in stroke play and won his first two matches in stroke play before falling in the third round to Austin James.

Made it to the semifinals of the 2015 Western Amateur at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, before losing to Aaron Wise, 4 and 2.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE