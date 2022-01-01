|
Stuart Macdonald
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
November 10, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Birthplace
Phoenix, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
Purdue University 2016, Management
College
2017
Turned Pro
$491,090
Career Earnings
Vancouver, BC, Canada
City Plays From
2022 Season
Appeared in two PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend both times. Finished the season tied for 75th on the Fortinet Cup standings.
2021 Season
Notched nine top-25s in 35 Korn Ferry Tour starts across the 2020-21 combined season, which saw him finish No. 60 in the regular season points standings. Finished 33rd in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals points standings. Posted all four of his top-10s in a span of five starts, with the highest finish being a T3 at the 2021 REX Hospital Open.
2019 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on that circuit. Recorded one top-10 among his 11 made cuts. Closed the year 32nd on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges. Made two cuts in an many starts on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada.
2017 Season
Finished at No. 78 on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 11 starts.