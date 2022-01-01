Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 in 2020-21 Regular Season Standings (thru 2022)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2017

2017 Korn Ferry Tour: 2018

2018 PGA TOUR China: 2019

Personal

Never changes balls during the round unless it is lost.

Considers himself a "ping-pong and badminton extraordinaire."

Special Interests

Tennis, ping-pong

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

GolfBC Championship: Made his second career PGA TOUR Canada ace when he recorded a hole-in-one at the 188-yard par-3 13th hole at Gallagher’s Canyon GC during the final round. Went on to T18 after his final-round 66. First ace came in 2017, at the CentrePoint Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Appeared in two PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend both times. Finished the season tied for 75th on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2021 Season

Notched nine top-25s in 35 Korn Ferry Tour starts across the 2020-21 combined season, which saw him finish No. 60 in the regular season points standings. Finished 33rd in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals points standings. Posted all four of his top-10s in a span of five starts, with the highest finish being a T3 at the 2021 REX Hospital Open.

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Fired four rounds in the 60s to finish T5 at 19-under at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

Fired four rounds in the 60s to finish T5 at 19-under at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. REX Hospital Open: Followed an opening-round 1-under 70 with rounds of 64-65-66 and totaled a 19-under 265, posting a a career-high T3 finish at the REX Hospital Open.

Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank: Opened with a bogey-free 3-under 68 and closed with a 6-under 65, totaling a 7-under 277 and finishing T10 at the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank.

Visit Knoxville Open: Rose to a T7 finish behind the strength of a final-round 63 at the Visit Knoxville Open.

2019 Season

Played in 13 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on that circuit. Recorded one top-10 among his 11 made cuts. Closed the year 32nd on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges. Made two cuts in an many starts on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada.

Dongguan Open: Carded rounds of 67-69 to T7 with three others at Mission Hills GC. Ended his 36 holes at 4-under, to earn his first top-10 of the season at the weather-shortened event in Dongguan.

2017 Season

Finished at No. 78 on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 11 starts.

Players Cup: Recorded his first PGA TOUR Canada ace, making a hole-in-one in the final round at Pine Ridge GC, at No. 7. Went on to finish 65th.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE