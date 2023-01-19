-
PGA TOUR Canada Alumni shine during first Korn Ferry Tour stop of the season
January 19, 2023
By Jay Fawler , PGA TOUR Canada
- Wil Bateman of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada plays his shot on the 3rd tee during the fourth round of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club on January 18, 2023 in Great Exuma Island, Bahamas
Wil Bateman near the top of a leaderboard. No surprise there.
The Edmonton-native and 2022 PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup Champion shot a bogey-free 67 in the final round of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, finishing T4. It’s the first of 26 stops on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule.
New this year on the Korn Ferry Tour is a season-long points race where players will battle it out all year-long for 30 PGA TOUR Cards that are handed out at the end of the season. The final four events of the year will see players compete for increased purses ($1.5 million) and points allocations, while field sizes will be reduced similar to the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs.
Here’s how the PGA TOUR Canada alumni fared in the first Korn Ferry Tour event of the year.
Wil Bateman
It’s hard to have a better year than Wil Bateman did in 2022 on PGA TOUR Canada. He started strong with a thrilling playoff victory at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton, becoming the first player in PGA TOUR Canada history to win an event in their hometown. The fact that he accomplished it in front of his friends, family, and Dad on Father’s Day was icing on the cake.
Additionally, he was the only player to make the cut at every tournament, won for the second time at the season-finale Fortinet Cup Championship, and was crowned the winner of the season-long Fortinet Cup points race, being named PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year in the process. His 2022 success and accolades earned himself many performance benefits for 2023, including a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour and a spot in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
Bateman picked up right where he left off to start the Korn Ferry Tour season in the Bahamas. Highlighted by a bogey-free final round 67, Bateman finished at 11-under, good for T4 in his first start as a Korn Ferry Tour member.
Carter JenkinsCarter Jenkins of the United States plays his shot on the 3rd tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club on January 17, 2023 in Great Exuma Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
At the halfway mark last season on PGA TOUR Canada, Carter Jenkins had missed 3 straight cuts and was a combined +15 in his last 5 rounds. However, his season turned around the following week in Winnipeg, with a T5 finish at the CentrePort Canada RailPark Manitoba Open, his 10th career top 10 finish in 50 PGA TOUR Canada starts.
He didn’t miss a cut the rest of the way, finishing 40th on the Fortinet Cup Points List.
Just like his 2022 season on PGA TOUR Canada, Carter Jenkins rallied from a slow start to finish strong.
After an opening round 76, he fired a second round 65 that included 7 birdies and a hole-in-one on the 13th. Jenkins, who earned 8 guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts via a top-40 finish at the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School, finished T14 to earn his best career finish on the Korn Ferry Tour in his 15th career start.
Joe HighsmithJoe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot on the 3rd tee during the fourth round of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club on January 18, 2023 in Great Exuma Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
As one of the last groups out in the second round and with daylight fading fast, Highsmith was two shots off the cut-line with two holes to play. Unfortunately, play was suspended due to darkness and he had to sleep on the task at hand.
Highsmith returned early Tuesday morning and birdied his 17th and 18th holes of round 2 (8 and 9 on the course, respectively) to make the cut. After a short break, he began his 3rd round with 5 birdies on the front 9, finishing with a 7-under 65 that vaulted him 48 spots on the leaderboard. The Pepperdine & PGA TOUR U alum, who had five top 8 finishes on PGA TOUR Canada last season, finished T31 in his first start as a Korn Ferry Tour member.
Other notable finishes from PGA TOUR Canada alumni:
Name
Graduate Year
Finish
Daniel Miernicki
2016
T4
David Skinns
2016
9
Bo Hoag
2015
T11
T.J. Vogel
2017
T11
Max Greyserman
2018
T14
Chase Seiffert
2015
T14
Thomas Walsh
2022
T25
Scott Stevens
2022
T42
Looking Ahead
Jake Knapp returns to the Korn Ferry Tour
While many might consider him a veteran these days, the 28-year old Knapp insists that there’s a lot left in the tank.
Knapp has been here before, earning Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR Canada in 2019, where he won twice to finish 3rd on what was then the Order of Merit. Injuries plagued his first stop at the next level the following year in 2020, though he still managed two top 25s and 16 made cuts in 36 Korn Ferry Tour starts across 2020 and 2021.
He took advantage of his second stint back in Canada in 2022, picking up his 3rd career PGA TOUR Canada victory at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, along with a runner-up finish in Victoria and a T3 finish in Quebec to finish the year 2nd on the Fortinet Cup Points List and earn a coveted Korn Ferry Tour promotion once again.
Knapp will be making his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour debut this week at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club.
