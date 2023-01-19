PGA TOUR Canada Alumni shine during first Korn Ferry Tour stop of the season

Wil Bateman near the top of a leaderboard. No surprise there.

The Edmonton-native and 2022 PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup Champion shot a bogey-free 67 in the final round of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, finishing T4. It’s the first of 26 stops on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule.

New this year on the Korn Ferry Tour is a season-long points race where players will battle it out all year-long for 30 PGA TOUR Cards that are handed out at the end of the season. The final four events of the year will see players compete for increased purses ($1.5 million) and points allocations, while field sizes will be reduced similar to the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs.

Here’s how the PGA TOUR Canada alumni fared in the first Korn Ferry Tour event of the year.

Wil Bateman

It’s hard to have a better year than Wil Bateman did in 2022 on PGA TOUR Canada. He started strong with a thrilling playoff victory at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton, becoming the first player in PGA TOUR Canada history to win an event in their hometown. The fact that he accomplished it in front of his friends, family, and Dad on Father’s Day was icing on the cake.

Additionally, he was the only player to make the cut at every tournament, won for the second time at the season-finale Fortinet Cup Championship, and was crowned the winner of the season-long Fortinet Cup points race, being named PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year in the process. His 2022 success and accolades earned himself many performance benefits for 2023, including a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour and a spot in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Bateman picked up right where he left off to start the Korn Ferry Tour season in the Bahamas. Highlighted by a bogey-free final round 67, Bateman finished at 11-under, good for T4 in his first start as a Korn Ferry Tour member.

Carter Jenkins