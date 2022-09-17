  • FORTINET CUP

    Walsh takes commanding Fortinet Cup Championship lead

  • Thomas Walsh is on the cusp of winning the Fortinet Cup Championship and securing once again Korn Ferry Tour membership. At 11-under through 54 holes, he holds a four-shot lead over Wil Bateman at Deer Ridge Golf Club.Thomas Walsh is on the cusp of winning the Fortinet Cup Championship and securing once again Korn Ferry Tour membership. At 11-under through 54 holes, he holds a four-shot lead over Wil Bateman at Deer Ridge Golf Club.