  • FORTINET CUP

    ‘It’s a great golf course’

    Deer Ridge Golf Club is where the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season comes to an end

  • The Thomas McBroom design, consistently listed among the top 50 golf courses in Canada by any number of publications and rating services, will play as a par-70 this week, with the first and 18th holes, par-5s for Deer Ridge’s members, reduced to par-4s for the Fortinet Cup Championship. The Thomas McBroom design, consistently listed among the top 50 golf courses in Canada by any number of publications and rating services, will play as a par-70 this week, with the first and 18th holes, par-5s for Deer Ridge’s members, reduced to par-4s for the Fortinet Cup Championship.