5 Things We Learned in Minnesota

1. Benjamin Shipp and Alex Herrmann are in precarious positions. Shipp is No. 60 in the Fortinet Cup standings, while Herrmann is No. 61. The top-60 players at the conclusion of this week’s GolfBC Championship will qualify for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship in two weeks and keep their playing privileges for 2023. A mere one point separates Shipp and Herrmann. Germany’s Herrmann helped himself considerably, with his tie for eighth last week in Minnesota. He began the week 111th in the points chase, improving 50 positions. Shipp also moved up. When the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens began, Shipp was No. 61 in the standings. With his tie-for-37th performance at Cragun’s Legacy Courses, Shipp was able to move into the magic 60.

2. Wil Bateman is poised to join Mackenzie Hughes in select company. Since the inception of PGA TOUR Canada, only one Canadian, Hughes, in the inaugural PGA TOUR Canada season of 2013, has won Player of the Year honors. The closest a Canadian has come since is Taylor Pendrith, who placed second in the Player of the Year chase in 2019, finishing behind Paul Barjon. Bateman, an Edmonton native, a runner-up last week in Minnesota, with a win already under his belt in his hometown—at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton—leads American Jake Knapp by 17 points with two tournaments remaining. Both Bateman and Knapp are guaranteed to play in the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship, so they both have a pair of events to solidify their positions. The rest of the top five, all Americans, No. 3 Ryan Gerard (309 points behind), No. 4 Danny Walker (311 behind) and No. 5 Scott Stevens (359 behind) have a lot of ground to make up.

3. Cragun’s Legacy Courses, host of the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, was in pristine condition as it welcomed PGA TOUR Canada players for the first time. However, pre-tournament rain and off-and-on precipitation during the tournament led to soft conditions and took away some of the course’s teeth. Four players shot 9-under 61s (Alex Herrmann, Trent Phillips, Jake Knapp and Noah Goodwin) during the week. In addition, the courses yielded nine 62s, with Herrmann and Phillips also in that group. You had to go all the way to 16th place to find a player with a round in the 70s. Austin Hitt shot an even-par 70 in the opening round. China’s Wocheng Ye, with a closing, 2-over 72, was first player on the scoreboard with an over-par round on his tally.

4. Jake Knapp had a knack for eagles. Last week, Knapp, the winner of the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, became the first player this season to make two eagles in a round twice in the same tournament (in the first and second rounds). The last player to pull off this feat was Ryan Elmore, at the 2018 Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open. Like Knapp, Elmore made two eagles in the first round and two more in the second round. How much of an eagle machine was Knapp last week? Of his five total eagles, which, incidentally, tied a PGA TOUR Canada single-tournament record, Knapp made back-to back eagles in the second round—a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole and a 3 on the par-5 18th.

5. When it comes to eagles this season, no one has been better than Joe Highsmith. Despite Jake Knapp’s five-eagle performance last week, it’s Highsmith who leads the category. The former Pepperdine standout has made 12 this season, putting him four behind Ian Holt’s all-time single-season Tour record of 16, set in 2019. Holt had the benefit of 12 tournaments and 40 rounds of golf, however, while Highsmith has recorded 12 eagles in only six tournaments and 24 rounds. He has two tournaments remaining to catch Holt. Highsmith is making an eagle every 36 holes this season, although last week his average was an eagle per round.