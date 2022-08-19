×

  • Never far from his thoughts

    Mitchell Schow played his opening round in Winnipeg with more than golf on his mind

  • The ball Mitchell Schow marked with the letters LLB Friday at the CentrePoint Canada Rail Point Manitoba Open. (Staff/PGA TOUR)
  • WINNIPEG, Manitoba—Friday morning, prior to his 8:40 first-round tee time to open the CentrePoint Canada Rail Point Manitoba Open, Mitchell Schow pulled out a pen and marked his golf ball in a way he never had before. He carefully jotted down three specific letters: two Ls and a B. 

    The Ls represented Leigh and Lucy, and the B was for Ben. 

    Last Sunday in Hollister, California, 14-year-old twin girls Leigh and Lucy Biakanja and their 12-year-old brother, Ben, died in a car crash that also claimed the life of their mother, Lisa, who was driving the family’s 2014 Tesla when it veered into oncoming traffic on California State Route 156. The car collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer approximately 33 miles northwest of Monterrey. The truck driver survived.

    Biakanja
    Captain Steve Biakanja with his children, who died in a car crash that also claimed the life of their mother, Lisa, last Sunday in California. (San Jose Fire Station 16 / @engine16truck_sjfd / Instagram)

    Schow learned of the tragedy as he participated in the PGA TOUR Canada tournament’s junior clinic at Southwood Golf and Country Club on Monday. Schow, a second-year pro from the University of Utah, received a cryptic text from his father, also named Mitchell, while he was participating in the clinic. The gist of Dad’s text to his son was that life can be tough, circumstances make things difficult and you “have to stay up.”

    Schow is accustomed to receiving texts of encouragement from his dad while preparing for a tournament, but this one felt a bit different. “I was wondering what was going on. Sometimes he writes stuff to me to motivate me, but I decided to call him,” Schow says. On the phone, the younger Schow learned the tragic news. 

    The family’s lone survivor is Steve Biakanja, the kids’ father and Lisa’s ex-husband, someone Schow considers his uncle—the three deceased children his “cousins.” Schow’s father and Biakanja met in college and have remained best friends. 

    Schow-SanDiego
    Schow, as a teenager, alongside Biakanja is San Diego, California. (Photo courtesy of Mitchell Schow)

    “I’ve known him since I was in diapers,” Schow explains of his relationship with Biakanja. “Every time I go out to California, I see him, and every time I play—in all the qualifiers and everything—he’s on my bag caddying for me. He was my caddie when I was 10 years old, at Junior Worlds (in San Diego). He's always caddying for me.”

    Four months ago, Biakanja worked for Schow for all 72 holes at the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in San Jacinto, California. Schow finished fourth that week at Soboba Springs Golf Course to re-earn his PGA TOUR Canada membership, finishing the tournament in style, making a 45-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole. Schow and Biakanja high-fived with gusto after the ball dropped in the hole. “He’s the one person that I call whenever I need anything, the one I go to when I can’t go to family. I know he’s gonna take it a little less heartedly, and I know he’ll give me the best answer that he possibly can.

    Schow
    Steve Biakanja, left, caddied for Mitchell Schow four months ago at the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in California. (Staff/PGA TOUR)

    “Every eventful thing that I’ve done with golf besides winning the (Utah) State Am,” Schow continues, “he’s been on my bag or he's been somewhere around, influencing me.”

    Schow stopped to consider the plight of his friend, a San Jose Fire Department captain. “You can’t have any worse scenario than that,” Schow said. Once he learned the heartbreaking news, Schow’s father immediately left Utah and traveled to California to be with his friend. In Canada, the younger Schow has tried his best to stay focused on his job as the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season winds down. The three Biakanja kids have never been far from his thoughts. 

    “I don’t really know how to go about the whole situation. I want to give [Biakanja] his space to figure things out. I mean, it’s a scenario that no one ever thinks is gonna happen. And you never know how anyone’s going to handle it. I’ve been talking to my dad. He's been keeping me informed on everything that’s going on. 

    Schow-OaklandHills
    Mitchell Schow, his father, also named Mitchell, and Biakanja at the 2016 U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills. (Photo courtesy of Mitchell Schow)

    Still unsure what a proper observance should be, Schow came upon the idea to write the kids’ initials on his Titleist prior to his round, a gesture that provided him a steady reminder. “I looked down at [the ball]. If I had hit a bad shot, I would see the letters there and be like, There’s no reason to be mad. I’m out here playing golf. This is just a crappy deal that has given me a different outlook.” 

    Following his round, after a 15-foot birdie that brought loud cheers from the assembled crowd surrounding the 18th hole, Schow shook his playing partners’ hands, dropped his ball into his golf bag and headed toward the scoring area. He shot a 7-under 65, counting eight birdies and a bogey to go with his nine pars. 

    Through 18 holes in the weather-delayed tournament, Schow is tied for second, making all 65 strokes Friday with the same golf ball. He never switched it out.

    It’s the one emblazoned with “LLB.”

    Editor’s Note: San Jose Fire Station 16, where Steve Biakanja works, is sponsoring a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Biakanja family. To donate, click here.

