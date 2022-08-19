Never far from his thoughts

Still unsure what a proper observance should be, Schow came upon the idea to write the kids’ initials on his Titleist prior to his round, a gesture that provided him a steady reminder. “I looked down at [the ball]. If I had hit a bad shot, I would see the letters there and be like, There’s no reason to be mad. I’m out here playing golf. This is just a crappy deal that has given me a different outlook.”
Following his round, after a 15-foot birdie that brought loud cheers from the assembled crowd surrounding the 18th hole, Schow shook his playing partners’ hands, dropped his ball into his golf bag and headed toward the scoring area. He shot a 7-under 65, counting eight birdies and a bogey to go with his nine pars.
Through 18 holes in the weather-delayed tournament, Schow is tied for second, making all 65 strokes Friday with the same golf ball. He never switched it out.
It’s the one emblazoned with “LLB.”
