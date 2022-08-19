Never far from his thoughts

WINNIPEG, Manitoba—Friday morning, prior to his 8:40 first-round tee time to open the CentrePoint Canada Rail Point Manitoba Open, Mitchell Schow pulled out a pen and marked his golf ball in a way he never had before. He carefully jotted down three specific letters: two Ls and a B.

The Ls represented Leigh and Lucy, and the B was for Ben.

Last Sunday in Hollister, California, 14-year-old twin girls Leigh and Lucy Biakanja and their 12-year-old brother, Ben, died in a car crash that also claimed the life of their mother, Lisa, who was driving the family’s 2014 Tesla when it veered into oncoming traffic on California State Route 156. The car collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer approximately 33 miles northwest of Monterrey. The truck driver survived.