Players Take: Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, a native of India, grew up during his elementary school years in Winnipeg and will return to his childhood home next week for the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. After beginning the season with conditional status, forcing him to go the Monday-qualifier route, Yellamaraju broke through last week with his first top-10 in his rookie PGA TOUR Canada season. Yellamaraju posted four par-or-better rounds, including a final-round 67, to finish sixth. At No. 121 in the Fortinet Cup standings when the week began, Yellamaraju climbed 75 positions, into his current 46th position. Yellamaraju is still looking for his first pro win to go with his unlikely 2016 Ontario Amateur victory when, at age 16 and the youngest player in the field, he made a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to avoid a playoff and defeat Gajan Sivabalasingham by a shot. Now in his second year as a professional, Yellamaraju remembers his early days swinging a plastic club, trying to find a lefthanded set and how he came to skip college and turn pro.

I live in the Toronto area, Mississauga to be exact. I am originally from India and moved to Canada when I was four. My family settled in Winnipeg. I lived there until I was 11. My entire elementary school years were in Winnipeg, plus a little bit of middle school.

It was in Winnipeg where I started to play golf. I’m definitely very restless and was that way as a child. I was always wanting to move around, to be active. I was nine when I was starting to take off competitively with golf.

My dad used to watch golf on TV as a way to relax. He liked watching and listening to the commentators on the European Tour; obviously now it’s called the DP World Tour. Like I said, I was a very restless child. And every time I watched golf, I would be just so zoned in and intrigued with the sport itself.