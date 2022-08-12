  • FORTINET CUP

    Players Take: Sudarshan Yellamaraju

  After beginning the season with conditional status, forcing him to go the Monday-qualifier route, Sudarshan Yellamaraju broke through last week with his first top-10 in his rookie PGA TOUR Canada season. Yellamaraju posted four par-or-better rounds, including a final-round 67, to finish sixth in Quebec.