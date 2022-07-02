Players enjoy Canada Day at beautiful Dundarave

CARDIGAN, Prince Edward Island—On Canada Day, the non-Canadians had to work as did the Canadians. Happily, they toiled on the national holiday at a beautiful place, Dundarave Golf Course, home to the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions as PGA TOUR Canada’s inaugural Fortinet Cup season continues.

Two players who were in a bit of a different environment last week are Canadian Myles Creighton and American Austin Hitt. The duo finished their PGA TOUR Latinoamerica seasons five days ago in Tulum, Mexico, under oppressive summer heat common to that part of Mexico as they played in the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship. Both players also have status on PGA TOUR Canada, so as soon as the tournament ended, the duo headed north and found the temperatures in this Maritime province a bit more—how shall we say?—temperate.

It’s great. I’m loving the weather. My first week up here in Canada, and I get to play an awesome course,” said Hitt after his second-round 67, one stroke better than his opening-round score. He’s tied for the top spot at the halfway mark. “You have to hit some good shots. There are some easy holes and some tough holes and good views, and I think all the players are really enjoying it.”

In only his second career round in Canada, Hitt had a pair of bogeys to go with his five birdies. The highlight was his hole-out for eagle on the par-4 16th.

Creighton is happy to be back in The Maritimes for the only time this season as he, too, is making his season debut. Many in the field may have not understood the significance of Canada Day, but it was not lost on Creighton, who grew up in Digby, Nova Scotia.

“I played in Mexico last week, and when I was [packing], I don’t usually bring the red shirt, but it’s Canada Day, so I brought out the red shirt,” Creighton said with a smile. “This is as close as I get to home. Family is here. It’s six hours, but we don’t play in Nova Scotia so it’s really cool for me. To be in The Maritimes is cool.”

Creighton has strung together rounds of 70-67 through 36 holes and is tied for sixth after finishing the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season No. 30 in the Totalplay Cup standings, that Tour’s equivalent of the Fortinet Cup. “I just played in Latin America; just finished up, and it worked out perfectly that I could come straight from Latin America to here for a home game for me. It’s cool,” Creighton added. “This is Northeast golf. I love bent(grass). There is no grain. This place is in as good a shape as you would want from a golf course. We’ve had some rain, but it’s firmed up. It’s actually gotten pretty firm. [Thursday] in the afternoon, it was pretty tough. These greens have a lot of tilt, and some of the pins are pretty tricky. It’s all you can ask for, really.”

Luke Schniederjans, a native of Georgia and former Georgia Tech golfer, is playing in Canada for the first time in his career after toiling last year on the U.S.-based Forme Tour. The younger brother of Korn Ferry Tour member Ollie Schniederjans is tied with Hitt, at 9-under. Luke’s 7-under, bogey-free performance Friday showed he’s made himself right at home at Dundarave.

“I love it. It’s awesome. There are some great views, it’s in good shape and the greens are solid,” said Schniederjans, No. 11 on the Forme Tour Points List a year ago, just missing earning Korn Ferry Tour status that went to the top-10 players. “It’s a good course from tee to green. It’s a good track. I’m loving it. The people are really nice and super genuine. My encounters with everybody have been good.”