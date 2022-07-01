Four share lead as the PEI Open tightens

CARDIGAN, Prince Edward Island, Canada—Now that’s more like it. A day after opening with solo golfers each in first, second and third places, things tightened up at PGA TOUR Canada’s Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions.

The Friday leaderboard went through a major overhaul, with Canadian Chris R. Wilson joining Americans Austin Hitt, Luke Schniederjans and Jake Scott sharing the lead, at 9-under, through 36 holes at the Dundarave Golf Course.

As has been the case on the tour this season—with both previous tournaments decided in a playoff—there are several players in contention entering the weekend. Perry Cohen is one shot behind the leaders, while Canada’s Myles Creighton and Americans Benjamin Shipp, Cooper Dossey and Joe Highsmith in close pursuit, at 7-under. Then, just a stroke behind them at 6-under are seven players.

Canada Day was extra special for Wilson. The Toronto native moved up 39 positions in the second round to join the three Americans on top. Wilson shot a 64, making eight birdies in the second round. He noted that this year’s national holiday is up there with the best for him.

“I had a great day out there,” said Wilson, who played collegiately at Colgate. “My body hasn’t been feeling good, but I sort of worked hard to get in shape for this week. I hit a lot of greens today and I made a lot of putts. So, it was a lot of fun out there.”

Wilson added that not having any bogeys was huge as he moved up the board with birdies on holes 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 13, 17 and 18.

“I’m just going to stick with the same game plan, give myself opportunities and trust my putting to help me finish it off,” Wilson said.

Schniederjans and Scott had rounds of 65 to join Hitt and Wilson for the lead. Each moved up 22 positions. Schniederjans is hopeful to do what he did again on the weekend and is looking to secure his first title. A year ago, playing on the Forme Tour, the Georgia Tech product made six cuts in eight starts, including a pair of top-10s early in the season. Schniederjans would like nothing better than to cash the $36,000 check and walk away with the 500 Fortinet Cup points that go to the winner.

Hitt, meanwhile, vows to be aggressive down the stretch. “I learned that on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica,” he said. “That you’ve just got to try and win.” Hitt learned his lesson well. His first- and second-round scoring average in his 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments was 70.50 and 71.25, respectively. On the weekend, he lowered that number to 67.83 (third-round average) and 69.17 (fourth round).

Wilson is new to PGA TOUR Canada, playing in only his third career event. The former Colgate team captain during his college days missed the cut at the Royal Beach Victoria Open then tied for 27th at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton.

Did you know that Fortinet Cup points leader Wil Bateman, who won the ATB Classic two weeks ago, is tied for 50th after two rounds at the PEI Open? He made the cut on the number, at 2-under.

Key Information

The cut came at 2-under 142, with 63 players qualifying for the weekend.

How the Canadians are faring

Ten players from Canada made the cut Friday at the PEI Open. Leading the way is Chris R. Wilson, tied for the 36-hole lead. Myles Creighton is the only other Canadian inside the top 10.