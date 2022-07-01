  • FORTINET CUP

    Four share lead as the PEI Open tightens

  • Canadian Chris R. Wilson joins Americans Austin Hitt, Luke Schniederjans and Jake Scott sharing the lead, at 9-under, through 36 holes at the Dundarave Golf Course.Canadian Chris R. Wilson joins Americans Austin Hitt, Luke Schniederjans and Jake Scott sharing the lead, at 9-under, through 36 holes at the Dundarave Golf Course.