5 Things We Learned from PEI

1. Trent Phillips can make eagles in bunches. When the week in Prince Edward Island began, the PGA TOUR University alum, who made his PGA TOUR Canada debut at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton, had not made an eagle. Despite Phillips’ 67-66-67-68 performance at Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club, no eagles helped him to his eventual tie-for-fourth finish. Last week at the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions, Phillips remedied that and replicated his Edmonton finish. In the opening round, Phillips, a 2022 University of Georgia first-team All-American, finished the opening nine of his first round, in style, making an eagle at Dundarave Golf Course’s 18th hole. He eagled that hole again the following day, this time to close his round. As a bonus, he had eagled the par-4 16th about 20 minutes earlier. In the third round, Phillips’ fourth eagle of the week came at the par-5 fourth hole, and suddenly in the space of 40 holes played, he had as many eagles as the leaders in that statistical category coming into the week. Over his final 32 holes of the tournament, Phillips recorded no more eagles, but going into the Tour’s break in the action, he is tied for the Total Eagles lead, with Luke Schniederjans, J.T. Griffin and Calum Masters.

2. Will there be volatility atop the Fortinet Cup standings all year? In 2019, PGA TOUR Canada’s last full, official season, only Jake Knapp and eventual champion Paul Barjon held the top spot on the Points List during the course of the 12-week campaign. In 2018, after early top-of-the-list position juggling by Jordan Niebrugge and Sam Fidone, Zach Wright and Tyler McCumber settled into the No. 1 spot, Wright holding it for five weeks until McCumber, the eventual winner, wrested it away for the final five weeks of the season—and Player of the Year honors. This year, already three different players have held down the No. 1 position—the latest, Brian Carlson, taking over from Wil Bateman who took his turn at the top when he supplanted week-one leader Scott Stevens.

3. Cooper Dossey is nothing if not consistent. The Texan has been lurking all season, with a pair of top-10s in his three starts and one of 17 players to make all three cuts in 2022. What has set Dossey apart has been his uncanny reliability. In 12 official rounds, Dossey, the former Baylor All-American, has signed for 12 under-par scores, with eight of those scores in the 60s. His worst round of the year was a 1-under 71 last week in the second round of the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMB Solutions. Dossey’s round-by-round stroke averages belie that consistency: 67.67 (first round); 68.0 (second round); 67.33 (third round); 68.0 (final round). Dossey has a way to go to match what Paul Barjon did in 2019. The current PGA TOUR player was under-par in each of his first 28 rounds to begin the season. Barjon’s 28 consecutive is still PGA TOUR Canada’s all-time record.

4. Brian Carlson seemingly figured out things in the third round. A year ago, playing as a PGA TOUR Canada member on the Forme Tour, three times Carlson had third-round scores of 74 that certainly hampered him and prevented him from getting any higher than 15th on the final Points List. His third-round stroke average of 70.29 in those eight tournaments was his only average in the 70s in 2021. In the opening two events of the 2022 season, on his way to a tie for 21st in Victoria and a tie for 45th in Edmonton, again his third-round play held him back. Carlson shot a 2-over 72 and a 3-over 74, respectively, in Victoria and Edmonton. Last week at the Prince Edward Island Open, no such third-round struggles existed as the former Purdie Boilermaker shot a 6-under 66, thanks to eight birdies and two bogeys. Carlson went on to win the tournament by a stroke, following that 66 with a closing 65 at Dundarave Golf Course.

5. Kieran Vincent’s putter can get hot. The first-year pro from Zimbabwe, who earned PGA TOUR Canada membership at the Weston, Florida, Qualifying Tournament in February, is the only player this year with two streaks of four consecutive birdies. The former Liberty University star first poured in four birdies in a row at the season-opening Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist. At Uplands Golf Club, he birdied Nos. 6, 7, 8 and 9 on his way to a third-round, 3-under 67. Last week at Dundarave Golf Course, Vincent birdied holes 8-11 in the final round, using that hot streak to eventually tie for 14th.