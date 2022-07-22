  • FORTINET CUP

    Barrage of birdies lifts Walker to lead at Osprey Valley Open

  Danny Walker recorded birdies on the first three holes and later added a streak from the 13th to 16th holes. Between the runs, he birdied No. 9 and No. 11 and in the end marked nine birdies on the day to finish with the best round of the tournament thus far.