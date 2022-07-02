  • FORTINET CUP

    Wilson extends lead at Prince Edward Island Open

  Chris Wilson maintained his spot atop the leaderboard with his eight-birdie, two-bogey performance. He leads a quartet of players by three strokes with 18 holes remaining.