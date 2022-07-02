Wilson extends lead at Prince Edward Island Open

CARDIGAN, Prince Edward Island, Canada—Toronto’s Chris R. Wilson followed his sterling, second-round, 8-under 64 with another gem Saturday, shooting a 66 to take control of the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions. He leads a quartet of players by three strokes with 18 holes remaining.

Wilson maintained his spot atop the leaderboard with his eight-birdie, two-bogey performance. He was in a four-way tie for first after 36 holes and made his move Saturday. He had birdies on six of seven holes at one point to create some breathing room.

“I was able to play that middle stretch really well,” Wilson said. “I lipped out a few putts coming in after the weather delay, which was a little tough, but I was still able to make a couple of things which was awesome.” Rain descended on Dundarave Golf Course, forcing officials to halt play for approximately 90 minutes.

Wilson acknowledged being happy about continuing to be in the lead. However, he insists nothing changes going into the last round.

“I’m just sticking to my game plan,” Wilson said. “That’s hit the same clubs off the tee that I’m doing and that’s it.”

All things considered, Brendan MacDougall is an unlikely contender after three rounds. The 24-year-old from Calgary moved up 37 positions Saturday with 10 birdies with a sizzling 63, improving to 12-under. He’s in a second-place tie with Brian Carlson, Perry Cohen and Austin Hitt. They trail leader Chris R. Wilson by three strokes entering the final 18 holes at the Dundarave Golf Course.

MacDougall’s rise comes on the heels of some early struggles this season on PGA TOUR Canada. He tied for 41st at the season-opening Royal Beach Open in Victoria and then missed the cut at the ATB Classic in Edmonton.

MacDougall began the PEI Open with rounds of 71 and 70 before getting off to a hot start on day three. He birdied his first three holes and seven on the front nine to expedite his climb. Three additional birdies followed. MacDougall’s lone bogey came on the par-3 No. 7.

Wilson and MacDougall will be playing partners in the final round.

“I shot MacDougall a text during the rain delay. I saw his round and I congratulated him,” Wilson said. “That’s a crazy round.”

Besides MacDougall and the other three currently in second place—Americans Austin Hitt and Brian Carlson and Switzerland’s Perry Cohen—several others are still in contention. Cooper Dossey, Parker Gilliam, Trent Phillips and Luke Schniederjans are all 11-under. Sunday’s champion wins $36,000 and 500 Fortinet Cup points.

Did you know that Brendan MacDougall played his college golf at two different schools? He began his career at High Point University in North Carolina, where he played three seasons and won the 2018 Big South Championship and advanced to the NCAA Regional. As a senior, MacDougall transferred to the University of Nevada in Reno and placed ninth at regionals.

Key Information

Chris R. Wilson played in all four of the 2020 tournaments PGA TOUR Canada ran for players living in Canada during the global pandemic. He made two cuts, with his best finish a tie for 26th at the final event at TPC Toronto. His final-round 66 that week was also his best 18-hole score of his 10 total rounds.

How the Canadians are faring

Two players from Canada are making the folks in PEI happy. Chris R. Wilson is in first place and Brendan MacDougall is tied for second after three rounds among the 10 Canadians who made the cut this week.

Pos. Player Score 1 Chris R. Wilson 71-64-66—201 (15-under) T2 Brendan MacDougall 71-70-63—204 (12-under) T10 Myles Creighton 70-67-69—202 (10-under) T27 Drew Nesbitt 65-75-69—205 (7-under) T27 Noah Steele 69-73-67—205 (7-under) T35 Max Sear 72-70-68—206 (6-under) T35 Riley Wheeldon 71-71-68—206 (6-under) T45 Andrew Harrison 69-71-71—207 (5-under) T54 Brendan Leonard 73-69-70—208 (4-under) 61 Wil Bateman 73-69-74—212 (even)

Fortinet Cup Standings

(Through ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton)

Rank Player Points 1 Wil Bateman (Canada) 531 2 Scott Stevens (U.S.) 500 3 Jake Knapp (U.S.) 329 T4 Joe Highsmith (U.S.) 245 T4 Jorge Villar (Mexico) 245 6 Cooper Dossey (U.S.) 226 T7 Chris Crisologo (Canada) 150 T7 Joey Savoie (Canada) 150 9 Jeffrey Kang (U.S.) 133 10 Jake Scott (U.S.) 132

This season, one player has converted his 54-hole lead into a victory. Scott Stevens was tied with Cooper Dossey at the Royal Beach Victoria Open, and Stevens ended regulation tied and then defeated Jake Knapp in a playoff. At the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton, Jonathan Hardee, Joe Highsmith, Jorge Villar and Danny Walker all shared the 54-hole lead, but Wil Bateman emerged victorious in a playoff over Highsmith and Villar.

A weather delay of approximately 90 minutes came in the afternoon. Dundarave Golf Course, though, handled the extra water well. “The course was pretty soft. The greens weren’t baked out,” said Parker Gilliam. “So, everybody was just kind of going after pins today. The pins weren’t that bad either. Everybody seemed to make a lot of birdies.”

In Friday’s second round, 153 players accounted for 40 sub-70 scores. Saturday, after the cut, 60 players turned in 36 scores in the 60s. There were only 10 rounds at even-par or worse.

Monday qualifier Harrison Ott (U.S.), the lone qualifier to make the cut, is cashing in on the opportunity. The former Vanderbilt standout had a 65 Saturday and is 9-under for the tournament. He’s tied for 15th place. He moved up 35 positions Saturday.

Birdies? Who needs them? Trent Phillips has found a way around it. He’s racking up eagles, adding another one Saturday, on No. 4. He’s had three in a span of seven holes over the past two days. Phillips is 11-under and in a tie for sixth place. “I haven’t made a ton of birdies, but those eagles definitely add up and they help,” he said.

First-year pro Cameron Sisk has had quite the rollercoaster of a tournament through 54 holes. The former Arizona State star and PGA TOUR University qualifier opened the tournament with a disappointing, 4-over 76. He rebounded nicely in the second round, shooting a 6-under 66 to make the cut on the number. Saturday, Sisk fired a second 76 for the week, giving him a 76-66-76 54 holes. He’s currently tied for 62nd, at 2-over.

There are three players with three rounds in the 60s this week: Austin Hitt (68-67-69, tied for second); Parker Gillam (69-69-67, tied for sixth); and Joseph Harrison (69-69-8; tied for 10th).

Jake Scott was cruising along nicely, at 12-under overall through seven holes, briefly holding the lead. After a bogey at No. 8, he came right back with a birdie at the ninth, to turn at 3-under for the day. After recording four consecutive pars, Scott began to slide down the leaderboard, with a double bogey at the 14th and a bogey at No. 15. He recovered, with a birdie at the 16th before parring in for a 1-under 71. Scott is tied for 10th entering the final round, five shots behind Chris R. Wilson.

Quotable

“I’m just sort of happy-go-lucky. Obviously, I want to win and I think anyone here wants to win. But, you know, I feel very privileged to be here as a conditional member, and getting starts, and having the opportunity to play against these other wonderful players. I’m very happy to be here and obviously happy to be here with the lead.” — Chris R. Wilson

“Same as today, just out there and try to win.” — Austin Hitt on his game plan for Sunday

“I feel like everyone is sort of battling with something in their own way. You’ve just to make the best of it and the best that you absolutely can. So I’m really just trying to play within myself and do that this week.” — Chris R. Wilson

“I was making some putts. Almost every look I had I gave it a good chance and made a bunch.” — Parker Gilliam

“It’s very important to get the win. It’s almost a necessity in order to go onto the bigger Tours and gain and build confidence.” — Brian Carlson