    Break is over, PGA TOUR Canada swinging back into action

  This week's tournament near Toronto brings Noah Steele back to his home province of Ontario. The 24-year-old from Kingston is also quite familiar with the golf course. He won last year's Osprey Valley Open, an unofficial event PGA TOUR Canada ran a year ago due to border issues related to the global pandemic.