Step by step

Since then, she’s learned to enjoy walking the golf course following Cooper. “I’ve often joked that I would stay fit or stay in shape as long as Cooper was playing golf because it is so many miles walking as I watch him,” she says, smiling. “I like to walk all 18 holes. I like to get six or seven miles of exercise.” She reached her limit at a tournament at Pinehurst in North Carolina, however, when Cooper played 36 holes in one day. “I think we walked 14 miles, and I was like, all right. I think that’s where I tapped out.”

Six weeks after their engagement, Cooper, with graduation only a couple of months away and a first-team All-American who reached as high as No. 24 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, traveled alone to suburban Phoenix for one of PGA TOUR Canada’s 2021 Qualifying Tournaments in advance of the summer season. Through 54 holes, Dossey was tied for 15th place and poised to earn at least conditional Tour status. A good final round, something in the 60s, could get him a full card. Instead, he shot a 3-over 75, tying for 30th, not good enough for even conditional membership. Just like that, the soon-to-be college graduate failed to nail down the job he expected.

That’s when Cooper and Ashley started hearing whispers here and there, a twinge of skepticism from people about their pending wedding.

Why are you guys getting married so young?

What’s the rush?

Don’t you want to be financially stable before you get married?

Ashley, why are you marrying someone who doesn’t even have a job?

“Yeah, I got some backlash for sure,” Cooper remembers, “but I didn't date Ashley [because] of others’ opinions, and I didn’t ask her to marry me because of what others thought. It was our decision together, and that's all that mattered to us. I wanted to marry her. And she wanted to be my wife somehow, for some reason.”

Ashley freely admits she knew exactly what she was getting into marrying a professional golfer, with the expected highs and lows and all the travel that can keep couples apart. Even with that, she was all in. The way she figured it, her fiancée missing out on his PGA TOUR Canada membership was merely a detour on the road. It was nothing that they—emphasis on the plural pronoun—couldn’t overcome.

“I saw I had the opportunity to take the mindset of like, Where do we go from here? It really allowed us to re-center our focus and just really learn to lean on each other,” she explains. “He was really successful in college, but it kind of made us realize, it’s going to be a lot harder to get to that same point (as a pro). It was just, What do we do now?

“I think at that point, it kind of hit me because I heard it through his emotions,” she continues, remembering the phone call from Phoenix when she found out her future husband didn’t get his card. “I think I just tried to stay calm, because I knew that that wasn’t the end all be all. But I do think it probably hit me more when we got to October. We were sitting in the kitchen, and he looks at me and he’s like, ‘Ashley, I don’t have anywhere to play. I have to play mini tours.’ It was then I was like, OK, we can either be really upset about this or we can choose to look at this and say we have an opportunity here, and we’re going to figure this out.”