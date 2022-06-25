  • FORTINET CUP

    Heavy rain forces cancellation of Elk Ridge Open

  Saturday afternoon, the Tour announced the cancellation of the 2022 Elk Ridge Open due to the amount of rain that has fallen on the course. The tournament will not be rescheduled.