Four tied for the lead entering final round of ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta—Jorge Villar didn’t want to look. Despite being one of four players tied for the lead at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton, the 24-year-old from Mexico kept his eyes on the business at hand during third round play at the Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club.

Adding to the degree of difficulty was Villar’s playing partners—Jonathan Hardee and Joe Highsmith—who also top the chart, at 14-under. Danny Walker is the fourth of the quartet sharing lead after 54 holes at the second PGA TOUR Canada event of the young season.

“I tried to avoid looking at the leaderboards today,” said Villar, who joined Hardee and Highsmith in shooting 66s Saturday, matching the tournament’s low score of the day. “We were on the clock for the last five holes, so I didn’t have time to look at it.”

Good thing, perhaps as it takes a little time to sort things out in the tightly contested tournament. Among the chasers, there are plenty of players still in contention for top honors and the accompanying 500 Fortinet Cup points.

“The difference between first and fifth is so minimal,” Hardee said. “But that’s why we work hard, and that’s why we’re here.”

Birdies were in rich abundance for Hardee, who made eight of them Saturday during sometimes rainy conditions. He also added three bogeys, two of them coming on his back nine that prevented him from moving ahead outright.

Highsmith, a PGA TOUR University graduate, is taking full advantage of his first PGA TOUR Canada tournament. Highsmith made six birdies against one bogey. Walker produced a 68 on the strength of six birdies and three bogeys.

Challengers poised to battle the frontrunners included four players who are just one stroke back. The group includes local favorite Wil Bateman, Jeffrey Kang and Trent Phillips, at 13-under. Bateman clearly enjoys playing in his hometown. In 2019, at PGA TOUR Canada’s 1932byBateman Open, he shot four consecutive sub-70 rounds on his way to a tie for 10th at Edmonton Country Club. Bateman shot a 3-under 68 Saturday at Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club. He made a late bogey, at No. 17, but had a nice finish, birdieing the par-5 18th to close.

Phillips is another PGA TOUR U. product. He made in succession three of his six birdies on his front nine, starting at No. 4 on his way to a 4-under 67. Canadian Jared du Toit and Americans Carter Jenkins, Samuel Saunders and Dalton Ward follow at 12-under. Parker Coody (PGA TOUR U., as well), Chris Crisologo, second-round leader Ian Holt, Derek Oland and Rhett Rasmussen are next, at 11-under.

Including Yi Cao, Spencer Cross, Kyler Dunkle and David Kim, at 10-under, there are 16 golfers within four shots of the lead.

Did you know China’s Yi Cao put himself in position to make a run at victory Sunday with his bogey-free, 5-under 66 Saturday? Cao made three birdies on his opening nine and added two more on the back. He’s at 10-under for the tournament.

Key Information

How the Canadians are faring

Wil Bateman and Jared du Toit continue to lead the Canadian contingent. Bateman is tied for fifth, with du Toit tied for eighth. Chis Crisologo posted a 66 for the second straight round to keep making progress. He will enter the final round three behind the leaders.