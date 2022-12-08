  • CentrePort Canada RailPark Manitoba Open is PGA TOUR Canada’s 2022 Tournament of the Year

  The award for Tournament of the Year on the PGA TOUR Canada was presented to the tournament's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Scott by PGA TOUR player Canadian Adam Hadwin at the annual tournament meetings in Phoenix, Arizona.