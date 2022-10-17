One step closer to their dreams

Twenty-nine players with PGA TOUR Canada ties have advanced to the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, including 14 who competed in the inaugural Fortinet Cup this summer. Three second-stage sites wrapped up play last week, with two more in session this week.

Once these players officially tee off in the Final Stage next month in Savannah, Georgia, all 29 will earn Korn Ferry Tour cards for the 2023 season.

The Final Stage, set for November 4-7 at the Landings Club, will determine priority status, with the medalist receiving a full exemption into every open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournament, while those finishing in the second-through-10th positions will be exempt through the first two priority-ranking reorders. Those in the 11th-through-40th positions are exempt through the first reorder.

The final two second-stage competitions get underway later this week, at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta, California, and Plantation Preserve Golf Club in Plantation, Florida.

Valdosta, Georgia

Jacob Solomon

Two bogeys had Solomon one shot off the cutline through the opening nine holes in the final round at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

After regrouping at the turn, the former Auburn University player strung together three straight birdies, starting on No. 10, to finish at 9-under and advance.

“Q-School comes around once a year. So, it was either seize that moment right now or wait another year to try again. It was time to get it in gear,” Solomon said. “It’s been a heck of a journey. To start out the year with conditional status in Canada and now to be here. I’m at a loss for words. It’s just incredible.”

Solomon began his PGA TOUR Canada journey at the Qualifying Tournament in San Jacinto, California, last April, where he tied for 13th to earn conditional status.

“I’ve worked extremely hard and put in so many hours, so it’s really nice to finally see it all pay off right now.”

Solomon had a strong first season on PGA TOUR Canada, including five top-25 finishes, two of them top-five performances—at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates and the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship. He finished the season ranked 26th on the Fortinet Cup points list.

Other notable players to advance:

Jackson Suber

The Florida native recently made his first PGA TOUR start as a professional, at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. He calls the Magnolia State his second home, having spent his college years at the University of Mississippi, graduating last spring as the ninth-ranked player on the PGA TOUR University rankings.

He shot rounds of 69-69-72-70 in Georgia to advance to Final Stage.

Michael Blair

Blair was the lone Canadian at this site to advance through to Final Stage. Blair shot a bogey-free, final round 68 to climb 14 spots on the leaderboard and advance on the number, at 6-under.

Blair played in the abbreviated, unofficial Mackenzie Tour season in 2021 due to the pandemic, picking up a win at the P.E.I. Open at Dundarave Golf Club and finishing in the top five on the Points List to earn his status for what would become the inaugural 2022 PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup season.

He began his 2022 campaign on PGA TOUR Canada in Victoria, where he held the lead to open the Royal Beach Victoria Open and finished tied for 10th with fellow Canadian Chris Crisologo, who also advanced during his Second Stage site in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

PGA TOUR Canada alumni advancing from Georgia

Player Hometown Last PGA TOUR Canada Season Wade Binfield Charlottesville, Virginia 2018 Michael Blair Hamilton, Ontario 2022 Wilson Furr Jackson, Mississippi 2022 David Holmes Knoxville, Tennessee 2014 Michael Johnson Birmingham, Alabama 2021 Cooper Musselman Louisville, Kentucky 2022 Chase Parker Augusta, Georgia 2019 Christian Salzer Sumter, North Carolina 2022 Benjamin Shipp Duluth, Georgia 2022 Jacob Solomon San Ramon, California 2022 Jackson Suber Tampa, Florida 2022

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Parker Coody

Coody headlined the list of PGA TOUR Canada players to advance from the Albuquerque, New Mexico, site.

The Plano, Texas, native was late to begin his professional career on PGA TOUR Canada, but he had a great excuse. Along with his twin brother Pierceson, he was helping the University of Texas win the NCAA Championship. Since turning pro following the national title, both Coodys have won early on their respective Tours—Pierceson winning in his third start as a professional on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the Live and Work in Maine Open, while Parker shot 27-under to tie the largest victory margin in PGA TOUR Canada history, winning the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open in just his sixth professional start.

Now the Coody brothers hope to be reunited next season on the Korn Ferry Tour, after Parker took full advantage of his exemption into the second stage by finishing 12th on Fortinet Cup points list. He shot rounds of 69-70-70-67 to advance.

Other notable players to advance:

Chris Crisologo

Crisologo joins Michael Blair as the only two Canadians from PGA TOUR Canada to advance through to Final Stage. He shot rounds of 68-72-68-72 to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card in Albuquerque.

After earning status in Canada last April in Tacoma, Washington, the Richmond, B.C. native started his 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season close to home, with a top-10 finish at the Royal Beach Victoria Open. He followed it with a tie for seventh at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton that included back-to-back rounds of 66. He ended the season with a top-25 outing at the Fortinet Cup Championship to finish 46th on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Isaiah Salinda

Salinda ended his collegiate career on top, as part of Stanford’s 2019 NCAA Championship team. Since turning pro, Salinda has had a handful of PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour starts but has spent the majority of the past two seasons on PGA TOUR Canada.

During 2022, Salinda notched three top 25s in nine starts, including a tie for 14th at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, and finished the season 48th on the Fortinet Cup standings.

PGA TOUR Canada alumni advancing from New Mexico

Player Hometown Last PGA TOUR Canada Season Shintaro Ban San Jose, California 2021 Parker Coody Plano, Texas 2022 Chris Crisologo Vancouver, British Columbia 2022 Ryan Grider Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 2021 Matt Marshall Darby, Montana 2019 Logan McCracken Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 2016 Daniel Miernicki Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 2017 Andrew Presley Fort Worth, Texas 2018 Isaiah Salinda San Francisco, California 2022

Dothan, Alabama

It should surprise no one that Trent Phillips finished in the top five in his Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School at RTJ Highlands in Dothan, Alabama.

After all, he finished in the top five more times than he didn’t in his time on PGA TOUR Canada last summer. In his eight starts, Phillips finished fifth or better in five of them. After not playing the season-opening event in Victoria while competing at the NCAA Championship with his Georgia Bulldog teammates, he earned a sponsor’s exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship that forced him to miss the PGA TOUR Canada stop in Quebec.

The Georgia Bulldog star began his PGA TOUR Canada season with back-to-back ties for fourth in Edmonton and Prince Edward Island, respectively. He continued his strong play, at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open, with another tie for fifth and added his fourth the following week at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, finishing third. Phillips held the lead after the opening round of the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship, ultimately finishing—you guessed it—tied for fifth.

His 13th-place finish in the Fortinet Cup standings earned him an exemption into the Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, where he notched another top-five to advance to Final Stage next month.

Other notable players to advance:

Carter Jenkins

Jenkins shot under-par in all four rounds in Dothan, going 67-68-69-70 to finish third and advance to Final Stage.

During his 2022 season on PGA TOUR Canada he played in nine events, picking up three top 25s, including a top-five at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open and a tie for 13th at the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship. He closed the season ranked 40th in the Fortinet Cup.

