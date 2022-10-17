  • One step closer to their dreams

    Large group of players have their sights set on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

  • Jacob Solomon began his PGA TOUR Canada journey at the Qualifying Tournament in San Jacinto, California, last April, where he tied for 13th to earn conditional status.Jacob Solomon began his PGA TOUR Canada journey at the Qualifying Tournament in San Jacinto, California, last April, where he tied for 13th to earn conditional status.